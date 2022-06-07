Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Mark Cavendish in action at the Giro d'Italia last month

Mark Cavendish will return to the British National Road Championships in Dumfries and Galloway later this month.

The line-up includes all five defending champions from last year's event in Lincoln.

Cavendish, winner of 34 Tour de France stages, is on the start list of the men's race alongside two-time defending champion Ben Swift.

Defending champion Pfeiffer Georgi leads the field in Scotland for the women's road race.

Cavendish, 37, won his only British title the last time the championships took place in Scotland in 2013.

Ethan Hayter and Olympic track champion Matt Walls are also included in the men's line-up.

Both races take place on 26 June, with the men's race contested over 201km and the women's over 128km.