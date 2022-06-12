Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bethany Shriever won gold at Tokyo 2020 but did not win a medal at May's World Cup in Glasgow

Great Britain's Bethany Shriever has won a bronze medal at the BMX Racing World Cup in the Netherlands.

The 23-year-old, who won gold at Tokyo 2020, finished in 35.464 seconds.

Switzerland's Zoe Claessens took gold in Papendal with a time of 34.593secs, and home rider Laura Smulders won silver in 35.054.

In the men's event Briton Kye White was seventh, with France's Romain Mahieu, USA's Cameron Wood and Colombia's Carlos Ramirez the top three.