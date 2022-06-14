Tour de Suisse: Stephen Williams retains lead as Peter Sagan wins stage three
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Stephen Williams held onto the Tour de Suisse lead as ex-world champion Peter Sagan celebrated his first win of 2022 on stage three in Grenchen.
The Slovak, 32, held off the challenges of Bryan Coquard and Alexander Kristoff as the 177km stage ended.
After his first win for nine months, Sagan said: "It's nice to be back."
Having been the shock winner of Sunday's first stage, 26-year-old Welshman Williams ended day three with a six-second lead from Andreas Kron.
Bahrain-Victorious rider Williams' fellow Welshman, Geraint Thomas, is up to fourth from 16th, joining Andreas Leknessund by trailing the leader by seven seconds.
Thomas succeeded in collecting a bonus point of three on the late intermediate sprint, while his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Tom Pidcock finished fourth on day three.
Five more stages follow in the race that ends on Sunday, 19 June.
- Riches and rivalry in Dubai: Young Brits are trying to make it big in luxury real estate
- Everything I Know About Love: A messy, raucous stumble into bad dates and heartaches