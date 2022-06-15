Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Daryl Impey's stage-four win was his first major victory since taking stage nine at the 2019 Tour de France

Stephen Williams retained the lead of the Tour de Suisse as Daryl Impey claimed a surprise win on stage four.

Impey, 37, edged out Michael Matthews in a photo finish at the end of the 191km stage from Grenchen to Brunnen.

It was the South African's first World Tour win since his victory on stage nine at the 2019 Tour de France.

Bahrain Victorious' Williams leads Andreas Kron of Lotto Soudal by six seconds, with Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas seven seconds behind in third.

Williams finished in the 60-rider front group, despite some attacks from other riders on the late climb, while his fellow Welshman Thomas climbed into the podium places after improving his fourth overall position from stage three.

But the day belonged to Israel-Premier Tech rider Impey, who proved he was able to win again after a nasty high-speed sprint crash exactly one year ago which forced him to miss the Tokyo Olympics.

Four more stages follow in the race that ends on Sunday, 19 June.