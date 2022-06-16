Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Adam Yates has withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse with Covid

Adam Yates has been forced to withdraw from the Tour de Suisse after testing positive for Covid.

The Team Ineos Grenadiers rider was sitting 10th overall in the race but returned a positive lateral flow test after experiencing mild symptoms.

Yates, 29, is the only rider from the team to be withdrawn ahead of stage five.

The news comes on the same day the entire Jumbo-Visma team pulled out of the race after an outbreak of Covid.

"In line with team and UCI protocols Adam Yates has this morning withdrawn from the Tour de Suisse after experiencing mild symptoms and returning a positive lateral flow test," Ineos Grenadiers said in a statement.

Briton Yates had been using the Tour de Suisse as preparation for next month's Tour de France, but his premature withdrawal means he has now not finished a stage race since Paris-Nice in March.

Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, 36, is sitting third overall, just seven seconds off the yellow jersey, and is now expected to lead the line for Team Ineos.