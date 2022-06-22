Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Alaphilippe has won back-to-back World Championships

Julian Alaphilippe will return to competition at the French Championships road race on Sunday, say his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team.

The road race world champion suffered a collapsed lung, two broken ribs and a broken scapula in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic in April.

The Frenchman, who turned 30 on 11 June, resumed training last month.

At the time he said he hoped to participate at the Tour de France, which begins on 1 July in Copenhagen.

Alaphilippe's team-mate Remco Evenepoel will headline an 11-strong contingent from Belgian team Quick-Step at the Belgian Championships this weekend.

The 22-year-old, a two-time world time trial medallist, went on to win the Liege-Bastogne-Liege race after Alaphilippe's crash.