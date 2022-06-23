Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The event took place at the Crichton estate in Dumfries

Ethan Hayter defended his time trial title on the opening day of the British National Road Championships.

The elite men's category podium was the same as last year's event, with Daniel Bigham and James Shaw finishing second and third respectively.

Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter completed the 44.2km course in Scotland in 50 minutes 38.53 seconds.

His younger brother - and defending champion - Leo Hayter triumphed in the under-23 men's time trial.

At the event in Dumfries Joss Lowden won the elite women's time trial ahead of Leah Dixon and Elizabeth Holden, while Pfeiffer Georgi took the under-23 women's crown.