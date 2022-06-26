Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish has won a record-equalling 34 stages of the Tour de France

Mark Cavendish won his second British National Road Championship title and first since 2013 after edging a three-way sprint to the line.

Cavendish, 37, held off the challenge from under-23 rider Sam Watson and Alex Richardson over the 201km course around Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland.

He is set to miss the Tour de France with Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl preferring Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen.

Last year he equalled Eddy Merckx's record of 34 Tour de France stage wins.

"I can at least show the reason I am not going on the Tour is not because I have got bad form," he said after crossing the line in Castle Douglas.

Cavendish, who won a 16th Giro d'Italia stage last month, added: "I am going so much better than last year and you know what happened last year [at the Tour].

"I haven't had a call from the team one way or another. I am trying to stay optimistic, I have trained as if I am going on the Tour, my condition is there, I am good enough to go on Tour, I know if I went I would win."

In the women's race, 19-year-old Alice Towers claimed her first road race title with victory one minute and 13 seconds ahead of defending champion Pfeiffer Georgi.