Tour de France: Mark Cavendish will not ride and Julian Alaphilippe also out

By Matt WarwickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish has 161 career road race wins

Mark Cavendish will not ride the Tour de France, despite equalling the all-time record for stage wins last year.

Cavendish, 37, had been hopeful of selection after winning the British road race title on Sunday, as well as several other races this season.

But it was always in doubt as his Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl team have long since planned for Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen to compete instead.

The Tour begins in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday.

France's world road champion Julian Alaphilippe will also miss his home Grand Tour as he continues to recover from injuries sustained in a serious crash during April's Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'Monument' one-day race.

Cavendish equalled Eddy Merckx's Tour de France record of 34 stage victories during last year's race, winning four stages.

Those successes were the high point of a fairy-tale comeback in 2021 after three years of poor form caused by injury and illness, during which at one point he signalled his intention to retire.

Cavendish's form has been good again this season, and he said he is "going so much better than I was this time last year" after winning the British title on Sunday.

He won a stage in May's Giro d'Italia - when BBC Sport first reported it was unlikely he would compete in the Tour - and also became the first ever Briton to win the Milano-Torino one-day race in March.

Cavendish, who will be a reserve rider for the Tour, would have had the chance this year to surpass Merckx's record by winning one more stage.

Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time, Dutchman Jakobsen, 25, has won more races this season.

The team said that, despite the disappointment, riders not selected "showed a lot of professionalism [and] continued to train and remain focused".

Full line-up: Fabio Jakobsen (Ned), Kasper Asgreen (Den), Andrea Bagioli (Ita), Mattia Cattaneo (Ita), Tim Declercq (Bel), Mikkel Honore (Den), Yves Lampaert (Bel), Michael Morkov (Den)

  • Comment posted by jmw, today at 14:33

    It shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone as it was always the plan to race Jakobsen, but it's still sad to hear it confirmed. I hope Cav does get at least one more chance to take the record, maybe with a different team next year.

  • Comment posted by Riiiiichard, today at 14:32

  • Comment posted by Steve, today at 14:31

    Time for Cav to make a decision - continue to ride for a premier league team like Quick Step and be their back up sprinter or move to a B team and hope he has a lead out that's good enough to compete at the sharp end...........age waits for no man (or woman)

  • Comment posted by stevemcqueen, today at 14:29

    What a surprise….a Belgium team don’t select a British rider who is likely to beat a Belgium legend (Merckx). The Belgium’s don’t have many legends so need to protect those they do.

    Spiteful decision from Lefevre.

  • Comment posted by strangely unconcerned, today at 14:28

    I bet it was those pesky Frenchies pulling strings behind the scenes to keep Cav out.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 14:25

    "Despite Cavendish's form and his reputation as one of the greatest sprinters of all time"

    One of ?

    34 TDF stage victories, what other sprinter in history is close to that ? !

  • Comment posted by HillsTV, today at 14:24

    Pity about Cav, he's always been a figurehead rider for whoever he rides , such a shame he's not been given the opportunity to break the record for stage wins . He's a real pro, he'll support his team mates what/however. he might yet get a chance if someone pulls out

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 14:23

    Will never break the record

  • Comment posted by Skiblond, today at 14:23

    Cav is such a gentleman and I guess will respect this selection, even though he would love to get just one more stage. He is such a solid team member I feel he would have boosted the moral of all the team. Very sad not to have the Manx Missile in Le Tour.

  • Comment posted by Flono, today at 14:21

    The marketing manager at Quick Step floors much it spitting feathers!!! Imagine the chance of having a rider is a QS Jersey taking the stage record at the TdF in your brand colours.... Priceless marketing forever

    • Reply posted by Sander, today at 14:32

      Sander replied:
      A lot of people here seem to overestimate how much attention there is for that record outside the UK. It will definitely get a mention from the commentators if MC breaks the record, but nothing more than that. There won't be huge publicity for the team from it. I am sure Quickstep will much rather have two wins by FJ than one record breaking win by MC.

  • Comment posted by Tailwind, today at 14:21

    It will be interesting to see how Jakobsen gets on in the tour. In recent races he has been dropped on climbs before other sprinters and missed out on the sprint. There is no question that in the tour the teams of people like WVA and MVP will look to ride sprinters out of the race. Based on the UK championship performance it may be that Cav could survive better but we will never know.

  • Comment posted by Happy to be European, today at 14:20

    Shame Cav is not going and I for one will probably not bother tuning into the sprint stages because of that.

  • Comment posted by Liz Perkins , today at 14:18

    Gutted for him, and for us watching.
    I think they've missed a big opportunity here for the sponsors too.

  • Comment posted by Barneychuckles, today at 14:17

    It was always going to be that unless Jacobsen got injured then Cav would be a non starter. The only stages Cav would be capable of winning on this years tdf are 3, 19 and Paris. Take into account 19 is after 5 summit finishes it is unlikely he would still be in the race to contest 19 and Paris. Therefore the correct decision by Quick Step.

    • Reply posted by Adrian Heywood, today at 14:26

      Adrian Heywood replied:
      In which case it makes me wonder why teams are including any sprinters at all, if the winner of 4 stages this year has so few stages in which he’ll be competitive.

  • Comment posted by norm, today at 14:14

    this is a disgrace - cav the mav can still cut the mustard with some horseradish

  • Comment posted by JP, today at 14:14

    Yes, what a shame! Mark deserves to have the chance to win another stage in this Tour.
    Is his team Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl a Belgian team? Are there key Belgian figures in this team? It doesn't want a Belgian legend's record to be surpassed by Mark winning one more stage in this Tour. I hope this is not the reason. For sport, QS-AV should let Mark ride this Tour. Furthermore he 's in good shape.

    • Reply posted by norm, today at 14:18

      norm replied:
      unlike the belgians who just keep eating chocolate

  • Comment posted by phil13a, today at 14:13

    I won’t miss his whinging when his sprint tactics are used against him

    • Reply posted by Adrian Heywood, today at 14:28

      Adrian Heywood replied:
      You can always turn the sound down.

  • Comment posted by Doug99, today at 14:12

    Am gutted that Cav isn't racing the Tour. Can a reserve rider join the Tour after its started to replace an injured rider?

    • Reply posted by ralphjohn69, today at 14:13

      ralphjohn69 replied:
      No

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 14:06

    His team said Jakobsen would be picked months ago and after Cavendish was picked for the Giro that meant nothing changed and Cavendish would not go to the TdF. Big shame though as there is no doubt he would have almost certainly won at least one stage. His team though thinks Jakobsen has a better chance of more wins. Still time for something to happen to allow Cavendish one last shot at the TdF.

  • Comment posted by Dave Dog, today at 14:00

