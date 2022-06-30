Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Bahrain Victorious have been competing on the World Tour since 2017

Bahrain Victorious riders and staff have been searched by police for the second time in a week as the team prepares for the Tour de France.

Copenhagen police confirmed they searched the team's hotel rooms and cars on Thursday, with the race beginning in the Danish city on Friday.

They previously had rooms searched after doping allegations during last year's Tour, which they deny.

Team members' homes were also searched on Monday.

Following the second search, a team statement said it "fully cooperated with officers' requests", adding: "No items were seized."

Chief superintendent Dannie Rise said the search was "based on a request from the French police, as part of an ongoing investigation in France".

French prosecutors opened a preliminary investigation into doping allegations against Bahrain Victorious after police searched the team's hotel late in last year's race.

Those searches were carried out after the possible "acquisition, transport, possession, import of a prohibited substance or prohibited method for use by an athlete without medical justification".

Bahrain Victorious won three stages of the 2021 Tour de France, and in 2022 triumphed at the one-day 'Monument' Milan-San Remo through Matej Mohoric, while Santiago Buitrago won a stage in May's Giro d'Italia.