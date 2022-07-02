Alejandro Valverde avoids serious injury after reportedly being hit by a car
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Alejandro Valverde has avoided serious injury in an incident during a training ride on Saturday.
The 2018 road race world champion was reportedly hit by a car while riding with a Movistar team-mate in Alcantarilla, Spain.
Movistar confirmed that Valverde, 42, suffered "no fractures or serious injuries" and will remain under observation for 24 hours.
The team added that the Spanish rider's training partner "is also OK".
A two-time winner of the Criterium du Dauphine, Valverde finished in 11th place at the Giro d'Italia in May.
He won his only Grand Tour at the 2009 Vuelta a Espana and has won four stages at the Tour de France.