Wout van Aert's sensational break away from the pack in the final 10km allowed him to claim his maiden victory at this year's Tour de France on stage four.

Belgian Van Aert had three second-placed finishes so far but a breathtaking attack saw him finish eight seconds clear of Jasper Philipsen.

The Dane raised his arms on the line thinking he had won the stage but the day belonged to Van Aert.

The 171.5km stage finishing in Calais was the first on French soil this year.

Stage four results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) les 171,5 km en 4 h 01:36.

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) à 8 secondes.

3. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) 8.

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche) 8.

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies) 8.

6. Luca Mozzato (Ita/B&B Hotels) 8.

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) 8.

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) 8.

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange-Jayco) 8.

10. Benjamin Thomas (Fra/Cofidis) 8.

More to follow.