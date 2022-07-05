Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Wout van Aert claims victory on stage four

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments5

Breaking news

Wout van Aert's sensational break away from the pack in the final 10km allowed him to claim his maiden victory at this year's Tour de France on stage four.

Belgian Van Aert had three second-placed finishes so far but a breathtaking attack saw him finish eight seconds clear of Jasper Philipsen.

The Dane raised his arms on the line thinking he had won the stage but the day belonged to Van Aert.

The 171.5km stage finishing in Calais was the first on French soil this year.

Stage four results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) les 171,5 km en 4 h 01:36.

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) à 8 secondes.

3. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) 8.

4. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche) 8.

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies) 8.

6. Luca Mozzato (Ita/B&B Hotels) 8.

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/Bora-Hansgrohe) 8.

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Arkea-Samsic) 8.

9. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange-Jayco) 8.

10. Benjamin Thomas (Fra/Cofidis) 8.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Bavaria, today at 17:01

    Congratulation to this outstanding performance.

  • Comment posted by bizzo, today at 16:51

    "The Dane raised his arms on the line thinking he had won the stage" Seriously?
    The Dane with Belgian parents and born in Belgium.

    WVA, just a phenomenal athlete. Pure joy to watch him race.

  • Comment posted by William Barr, today at 16:51

    Jasper Philipsen - Belgian.

    • Reply posted by billyb19, today at 16:52

      billyb19 replied:
      Isn't he Slovenian. :-)

  • Comment posted by wagesday, today at 16:45

    Chapeau!

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport