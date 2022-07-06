Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Clarke (right) has now won stages at all three of the Grand Tours

Australia's Simon Clarke won a chaotic stage five of the Tour de France after a photo finish in Arenberg as defending champion Tadej Pogacar made gains on his main rivals.

Clarke, 35, beat Dutchman Taco van der Hoorn on the line with Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen finishing third.

With almost 20km of cobbles in the final 80km, crashes saw Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard lose ground to Pogacar.

Wout van Aert remains race leader.

More to follow