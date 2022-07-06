Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Australia's Simon Clarke wins stage five

Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Simon Clarke (right)
Simon Clarke (right) has now won stages at all three of the Grand Tours

Australia's Simon Clarke won a chaotic stage five of the Tour de France after a photo finish in Arenberg as defending champion Tadej Pogacar made gains on his main rivals.

Clarke, 35, beat Dutchman Taco van der Hoorn on the line with Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen finishing third.

With almost 20km of cobbles in the final 80km, crashes saw Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard lose ground to Pogacar.

Wout van Aert remains race leader.

More to follow

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by vanlargertop, today at 17:20

    A three week tour and they throw in a cobble stage. Thank you so much Le tour, awesome stage.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:11

    Brutal stage. May have determined the result already? Should the cobbles just be seen in the classics?

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:14

      Red Hare replied:
      No. Cobbles are part of bike racing.

      There will be a gravel stage in a Grand Tour soon. Because gravel, too, is becoming part of bike racing.

  • Comment posted by Wiltshire, today at 17:03

    Bike racing at its best.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:55

    Wow. Roglič dislocated his shoulder and had to get it popped back in on the road.

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 17:12

      Red Hare replied:
      Oh my word, he put it back in himself 😖 then he rode another 30km, some of it pavé, to the finish.

  • Comment posted by CrossTheRoad, today at 16:48

    What could have been the most exciting race in years ruined by the clown who decided to included cobbles.
    Some say oh yes it's exciting to see crashes & contenders taken out, but early in a 3 week race to have an inappropriate surface stage which ruins the race is pathetic.
    Unless Pogacar gets covid or has a crash himself that is now basically it for 2022. Tour over before the first mountain stage

    • Reply posted by Red Hare, today at 16:52

      Red Hare replied:
      Vingegaard (2nd place last year) is 21sec behind Pogačar. That’s still pretty close.

      You mean it’s over for Roglič. I don’t disagree that Pogačar is the strong favourite, but you might as well have crowned him champion after stage 1, if you feel he has an insurmountable advantage.

      Cobbles MUST be in the Tour. The best rider has to be able to ride them.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:45

    More unreal racing from Mr Van Aert. Fell heavily, lost a minute, got it back, dropped back to support his team and finished 13 seconds behind Pogagar. All after the efforts yesterday.
    Delighted for Simon Clarke, consummate pro cyclist, probably best result of his career.
    Oh, and a great ride from Pogacar with no real team support.

  • Comment posted by Blimmer, today at 16:45

    Great watching the pave sections nothing but nothing is a given. Pogacar broke sweat for the first time and boy they made him work but his speed and bike handling is second to none. With two and a half weeks to go it's still all to play for,but strange things have happened in this great race, it's not the biggest classic for nothing. One slip can lost you minutes. Van Aert nearly took himself out

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 16:43

    Good stage. I really feel for Roglič though, one crash we saw, maybe another we didn’t.

    Pogačar doesn’t need any domestiques. I look forward to him racing - and winning - De Ronde and Roubaix in 2023.

    Amazing that Wout van Aert is still in yellow. And he managed to save Vingegaard. Chapeau!

  • Comment posted by noonegave, today at 16:42

    Absolutely fabulous stage with a fairy tale winner….love it!!

  • Comment posted by BishBashBosh, today at 16:32

    Great race - chapeau! Really was excitement right to the end, what final 500m.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:30

    Who needs mountain stages when you have that many cobbled sections?! I wasn't expecting someone from the breakaway to win at all!

  • Comment posted by Dave Dag, today at 16:28

    Bl**dy hell!!

