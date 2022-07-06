Tour de France 2022: Australia's Simon Clarke wins stage five
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Australia's Simon Clarke won a chaotic stage five of the Tour de France after a photo finish in Arenberg as defending champion Tadej Pogacar made gains on his main rivals.
Clarke, 35, beat Dutchman Taco van der Hoorn on the line with Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen finishing third.
With almost 20km of cobbles in the final 80km, crashes saw Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard lose ground to Pogacar.
Wout van Aert remains race leader.
More to follow
Some say oh yes it's exciting to see crashes & contenders taken out, but early in a 3 week race to have an inappropriate surface stage which ruins the race is pathetic.
Unless Pogacar gets covid or has a crash himself that is now basically it for 2022. Tour over before the first mountain stage
Delighted for Simon Clarke, consummate pro cyclist, probably best result of his career.
Oh, and a great ride from Pogacar with no real team support.
Pogačar doesn’t need any domestiques. I look forward to him racing - and winning - De Ronde and Roubaix in 2023.
Amazing that Wout van Aert is still in yellow. And he managed to save Vingegaard. Chapeau!