Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar sprints at finish to win stage six and take overall lead

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments47

Tadej Pogacar celebrates winning stage six
Tadej Pogacar is a two-time Tour de France winner

Tadej Pogacar sprinted away at the finish to win stage six and move into the overall lead at the Tour de France.

The defending champion attacked at the top of the short climb into Longwy, pulling away from the peloton to finish ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu.

Britain's Tour debutant Tom Pidcock finished fourth.

With a time bonus applied, Slovenian Pogacar, 23, has a four-second lead overall from Neilson Powless.

It was the seventh Tour stage win for the UAE Team Emirates rider, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021.

Belgian Wout van Aert started the day with the yellow jersey and had opened up a gap of two minutes in this 220km journey from Binche to Longwy but fell back into the peloton with 11km to go.

Stage six results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 27mins 13secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange - Jayco) Same time

3. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama - FDJ)

4. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic)

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Victorious)

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)

9. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM)

General classification after stage six

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 20hrs 44mins 44secs

2. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +4secs

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo - Visma) +31secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +39secs

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +40secs

6. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +46secs

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +52secs

8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min

9. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) 1mins 1secs

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama/FDJ)

Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

47 comments

  • Comment posted by IAINW, today at 16:32

    No mention here about his main rival being in a crash I see...

  • Comment posted by hunkyteddy, today at 16:29

    Oh well, that's that over. Thanks for ruining another tour Tadej

  • Comment posted by Harvey Smith, today at 16:29

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:46

      Finkelstein replied:
      Why do you feel the need to libel Pogacar with such an outrageous post?

  • Comment posted by Barry Smith, today at 16:26

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 16:29

      Blockfeet replied:
      Oh dear.

  • Comment posted by hurricainski, today at 16:26

    Big hand for WvA, broke the mould and exasperated the nodding heads and so called experts, perhaps felt he was losing yellow today and decided to give the public a great view of it abd him, no hiding in the middle of the peloton, good man.
    The race is over, Pogacar will win, barring a crash or being nobbled by order of Macron. The spectacle will of course continue, and looking forward to it.

  • Comment posted by DeclanRiceandPea, today at 16:24

    Ineos need to send two / three of Martinez, Pidcock, Ganna and Yates up the road - alongside Roglic and van Aert - and just see what happens. JV and Ineos can leave Vingegaard and Thomas behind in reserve to play the standard game. UAE can’t defend on two fronts.

    • Reply posted by sam, today at 16:36

      sam replied:
      Its not that simple. UAE won't let that group go up the road unless they are caught out big time. Pogacar could just follow them if it came to it. But it wouldn't be completely unprecendented actually look at Vuelta 2016 stage 15 https://www.cyclingnews.com/races/vuelta-a-espana-2016/stage-15/results/ where Quintana and Contador got in the break with teammates and cost Froome the Vuelta that year

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:20

    No mention of Wout Van Aert. Yellow jersey holders do not get into breakaways. Him and Ver Der Poel are just ripping up the rulebook.
    Would not amaze me if he gets in the break tomorrow, being 4 minutes down now the GC riders will ignore him.
    I also think think he may have got in the break to take the pressure off Jumbo Visma after a very difficult stage yesterday.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:16

    Cream always comes to the top and Pogacar delivers a hammer blow to the rest of the peloton and blows everyone away with a sucker punch. What makes him deadly is his ability to kick and sustain the pace and if needs be kick again. One monster kick did it today. God help the rest of the peloton tomorrow when he gets to stretch his girders on the Planche des belles filles. Carnage awaits.

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 16:23

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Since that climb at the end of the TT in 2020, Pogacar has not looked back. Only a crash can stop him winning this one.

  • Comment posted by simonk, today at 16:12

    Absolutely DISGRACEFUL that Mark Cavendish (the world’s leading sprint cyclist) was barred from taking part in this year’s race by the French who were scared he might win and overtake their bloke. PATHETIC WIMPS the lot of them!

    • Reply posted by Iain Fulton, today at 16:15

      Iain Fulton replied:
      Merckx is Belgian.

  • Comment posted by Jockstay, today at 16:12

    Pogacar could go on to become greatest gc rider ever. The combination of youth and talent is sickening,

  • Comment posted by The-Artful-Dodga, today at 16:11

    Pogacar's ability to change speed and sustain a prolonged effort is frightening. Good to see Yates and Pidcock up there.

  • Comment posted by AHAAAAAA, today at 16:09

    I saw in the live updates Eddy Merckx was referred to as “The Cannibal”! Come on BBC!! Savage performance from Pogacar meanwhile

    • Reply posted by Ferdinand , today at 16:27

      Ferdinand replied:
      'The Cannibal' was Merkx's nickname, when he was a pro cyclist. Nothing to do with BBC.

  • Comment posted by eric cartman, today at 16:07

    Pogacar is in a class by himself - cant see anyone taking this away from him.

    • Reply posted by Anon2021, today at 16:25

      Anon2021 replied:
      True, much better at cycling than he is at football.

  • Comment posted by WengerIn, today at 16:03

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by ac90, today at 16:06

      ac90 replied:
      and yet you're still interested enough to post a comment. Bet you're great craic at parties...

  • Comment posted by Kerching, today at 16:02

    Unless Pogacar crashes the Yellow Jersey contest is over
    Hopefully the Green, White and Polka Dot can provide some excitement for remaining stages

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 16:06

      mmc071 replied:
      The only chance for the others is for the likes of Jumbo and Ineos to blow the race up on the first climb on the big mountain days and do it each time to see if he cracks. If they just ride tempo and wait until the last few km's then Pogacar has them in his pocket

  • Comment posted by Anyone, today at 16:00

    Ominous. Will he keep this position from here on in?

Top Stories

Featured

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport