Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar sprints at finish to win stage six and take overall lead
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Tadej Pogacar sprinted away at the finish to win stage six and move into the overall lead at the Tour de France.
The defending champion attacked at the top of the short climb into Longwy, pulling away from the peloton to finish ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu.
Britain's Tour debutant Tom Pidcock finished fourth.
With a time bonus applied, Slovenian Pogacar, 23, has a four-second lead overall from Neilson Powless.
It was the seventh Tour stage win for the UAE Team Emirates rider, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021.
Belgian Wout van Aert started the day with the yellow jersey and had opened up a gap of two minutes in this 220km journey from Binche to Longwy but fell back into the peloton with 11km to go.
Stage six results
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 27mins 13secs
2. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange - Jayco) Same time
3. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama - FDJ)
4. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)
5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic)
6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Victorious)
7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)
8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)
9. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)
10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM)
General classification after stage six
1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 20hrs 44mins 44secs
2. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +4secs
3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo - Visma) +31secs
4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +39secs
5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +40secs
6. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +46secs
7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +52secs
8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min
9. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) 1mins 1secs
10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama/FDJ)
- From Liverpool to the summit of international cocaine trade: Gangster: The Story of Curtis Warren
- The story of one of the world's greatest rock bands: Celebrate The Rolling Stones as they turn 60
The race is over, Pogacar will win, barring a crash or being nobbled by order of Macron. The spectacle will of course continue, and looking forward to it.
Would not amaze me if he gets in the break tomorrow, being 4 minutes down now the GC riders will ignore him.
I also think think he may have got in the break to take the pressure off Jumbo Visma after a very difficult stage yesterday.
Hopefully the Green, White and Polka Dot can provide some excitement for remaining stages