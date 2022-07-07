Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar is a two-time Tour de France winner

Tadej Pogacar sprinted away at the finish to win stage six and move into the overall lead at the Tour de France.

The defending champion attacked at the top of the short climb into Longwy, pulling away from the peloton to finish ahead of Michael Matthews and David Gaudu.

Britain's Tour debutant Tom Pidcock finished fourth.

With a time bonus applied, Slovenian Pogacar, 23, has a four-second lead overall from Neilson Powless.

It was the seventh Tour stage win for the UAE Team Emirates rider, who won the Tour in 2020 and 2021.

Belgian Wout van Aert started the day with the yellow jersey and had opened up a gap of two minutes in this 220km journey from Binche to Longwy but fell back into the peloton with 11km to go.

Stage six results

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 4hrs 27mins 13secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/BikeExchange - Jayco) Same time

3. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama - FDJ)

4. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea Samsic)

6. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Bahrain Victorious)

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers)

9. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)

10. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM)

General classification after stage six

1. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) 20hrs 44mins 44secs

2. Neilson Powless (US/EF Education-EasyPost +4secs

3. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo - Visma) +31secs

4. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +39secs

5. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +40secs

6. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +46secs

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +52secs

8. Daniel Martinez (Col/Ineos Grenadiers) +1min

9. Romain Bardet (Fra/DSM) 1mins 1secs

10. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama/FDJ)