Tour de France 2022: Tadej Pogacar wins stage seven to extend overall lead
Last updated on .From the section Cycling
Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win a hugely exciting stage seven and extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.
The two-time defending champion pipped the Dane in the last 20 metres to take his second consecutive stage victory.
Pogacar and Vingegaard broke away from Lennard Kamna, who succumbed to the punishing climb finish at La Planche des Belles Filles.
Primoz Roglic finished third with Kamna fourth.
More to follow.
- From Liverpool to the summit of international cocaine trade: Gangster: The Story of Curtis Warren
- The story of one of the world's greatest rock bands: Celebrate The Rolling Stones as they turn 60