From the section Cycling

Tadej Pogacar edged out Jonas Vingegaard to win a hugely exciting stage seven and extend his overall lead at the Tour de France.

The two-time defending champion pipped the Dane in the last 20 metres to take his second consecutive stage victory.

Pogacar and Vingegaard broke away from Lennard Kamna, who succumbed to the punishing climb finish at La Planche des Belles Filles.

Primoz Roglic finished third with Kamna fourth.

More to follow.