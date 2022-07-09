Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Belgium's Wout van Aert sprinted to his second stage victory of this year's Tour de France as Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar extended his overall lead on stage eight.

Jumbo-Visma's Van Aert hung on up a category three climb to the finish to edge out Australia's Michael Matthews.

Pogacar finished third to extend his yellow jersey lead to 39 seconds.

Van Aert keeps the green points jersey with a 115-point lead over Fabio Jakobsen.

Stage eight results

1. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) 4hrs 13mins 06secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team BikeExchange - Jayco) Same time

3. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

4. Andreas Kron (Den/Lotto Soudal)

5. Alberto Bettiol (Ita/EF Education-EasyPost)

6. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus/Bora-Hansgrohe)

7. Benjamin Thomas (Fra/Cofids)

8. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma)

9. Bob Jungels (Lux/AG2R Citroen)

10. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

More to follow.