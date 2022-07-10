Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Van Vleuten was the world road race champion in 2019 and won silver at Tokyo 2020 in the road race time trial

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten has won her third Giro d'Italia Donne title after the final stage was claimed by Italy's Chiara Consonni.

Van Vleuten, 39, who rides for Movistar and was Giro champion in 2018 and 2019, won two stages in this year's race.

She finished one minute and 52 seconds ahead of Italy's Marta Cavalli, with Mavi Garcia of Spain in third.

On the final stage, Consonni edged out fellow Italian Rachele Barbieri and Dane Emma Norsgaard in a sprint finish.

Van Vleuten's victory sees her reclaim the title from compatriot Anna van der Breggen, who was crowned champion at the last two editions of the Giro.

The four-time Giro winner retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Stage 10 results

1. Chiara Consonni (Ita/Valcar-Travel and Service) 2hrs 12mins 04secs

2. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/Liv Racing Xstra) Same time

3. Emma Norsgaard (Den/Movistar)

4. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Trek-Segafredo)

5. Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita/UAE Team ADQ)

Final overall standings

1. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar) 27hrs 07mins 26secs

2. Marta Cavalli (Ita/FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) +1min 52secs

3. Mavi Garcia (Spa/ UAE Team ADQ) +5mins 56secs

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek-Segafredo) +6mins 45secs

5. Niamh Fisher Black (Aus/Team SD Worx) +11mins 12 secs