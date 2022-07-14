Close menu

Tour de France 2022: Tom Pidcock claims first stage win with Chris Froome third

Tom Pidcock won his maiden Tour de France stage in style with a solo victory atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez.

Four-time winner Chris Froome and fellow Briton Pidcock were part of a five-man breakaway during stage 12.

And Pidcock, making his Tour debut aged 22 for Ineos Grenadiers, became the youngest winner on the Alpe d'Huez.

It sent the world cyclo-cross champion and Olympic mountain bike champion back into the top 10 overall, as Jonas Vingegaard retained the yellow jersey.

Four-time Tour champion Froome, 37, was challenging for a stage win for the first time since suffering severe injuries in a crash in 2019.

Pidcock is only the second Briton to win on the Alpe d'Huez after Geraint Thomas in 2018, when a stage last ended there.

"It's not bad that, is it? If I get dropped every other day, I don't care," Pidcock joked.

"It was one of my best experiences in cycling, it was unreal - slaloming through people's flags and fists [on the final climb, which was packed with raucous spectators]."

Thomas, who went on to win the Tour in 2018, finished seventh on Thursday to leave the 36-year-old Welshman third overall.

Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished fifth on the stage to move from third to second overall.

He lost the yellow jersey to Vingegaard on Wednesday, when both he and Thomas finished almost two-and-a-half minutes adrift of the Dane.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 17:51

    Nice to see a young tyro take the race by the scruff and win it. Well ridden, Tom Pidcock, chapeau.

  • Comment posted by xenosys2005, today at 17:51

    Pidcock was identified as a huge talent a while back, but it's good to see him being allowed to do his own thing before focusing on the road over the last 12 months.

    That descent on Galibier was brilliant.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:48

    What a great ride by Tom Pidcock !

    Outstanding solo win .

    And Chris Froome rolling back the years .

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 17:47

    Tom Pidcock is an absolute monster, he's a freak and why Ineos paid the money for him

  • Comment posted by VanImpe, today at 17:46

    Gutsy win from Tom Pidcock.
    Three brits in the top 7 on Alp d'huez. What a stage!!

  • Comment posted by Bendtner_52, today at 17:45

    Scary talent. His descending ability is absolutely insane, hard to believe there's a better all round bike rider on the planet given his achievements in mountain biking and cylco cross.

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:48

      Mark replied:
      Scary isn't the word, he has it all at 22 and he'll get better and better

  • Comment posted by rulesbritania, today at 17:41

    Leeds Leeds Leeds.

  • Comment posted by algr, today at 17:41

    Brilliant effort from Tom, Chris, G and Adam. The Brits are the best

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 17:39

    Always nice for a countryman to win. Good job, Tom.

  • Comment posted by Waynes World, today at 17:39

    Epic efforts from Froome

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 17:38

    Well done Tom Pidcock ! Olympic mountain biking champion, World champion in cyclo cross, and now a famous win in a huge mountain stage finishing up Alpe d'Huez. A real talented all-rounder and still very young. I hope he can win a few Grand Tours in the next dozen years or so. Well done Chris Froome for his third place today.

  • Comment posted by Achilles68, today at 17:38

    Simply magnificent young man. What a star for the future.

  • Comment posted by 6078 spindle, today at 17:31

    Brill

  • Comment posted by GMBGW, today at 17:31

    An outstanding achievement.

  • Comment posted by Dolphin, today at 17:30

    Olympic Champ off road now Le Tour stage winner.

    Must be future yellow Jersey material.

    Well done Sir.

