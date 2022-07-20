Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard extends lead with stage 18 victory

Last updated on .From the section Cyclingcomments151

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard finished second to Tadej Pogacar at the 2021 Tour de France

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard is one step closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France after he extended his overall lead with a stunning stage 18 victory.

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar finished second, one minute and four seconds behind, after being dropped on the final climb on the Hautacam.

In a brilliant act of sportsmanship earlier in the race, Vingegaard, 25, waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the Slovenian rider crashed.

He leads overall by three mins 26 secs.

"It's incredible," Vingegaard said. "This morning I said to my girlfriend and my daughter I wanted to win for them and I did. I'm really happy and proud. This one is for my two girls at home."

He added: "I was just happy that it finally ended. It was incredibly hard. Of course I am incredibly happy that I won the stage.

"There are two more days to come until we are in Paris and we must stay focused."

Britain's Geraint Thomas finished fourth - behind Vingegaard's Jumbo Visma team-mate Wout van Aert who helped distance Pogacar inside the final five kilometres - to stay third in the general classification.

Thomas, the 2018 winner, required a bike change on the final ascent but holds a lead of 3:05 over France's David Gaudu, whom he finished four seconds ahead of on Thursday.

The final mountain test of the Tour - a 143km route from Lourdes to Hautacam - included two hors category ascents, with the Col d'Aubisque coming before the final climb to the iconic finish at Hautacam.

Pogacar, 23, launched several attacks on Vingegaard on the Col de Spandelles, which separated the day's two major climbs, but on each occasion the yellow jersey was equal to his efforts.

Incredible act of sportsmanship from Vingegaard

With a deficit of 2:18 before the stage, Pogacar continued to push the pace and he fell after misjudging a corner on the descent - his back tyre sliding on the gravel - just moments after Vingegaard had almost suffered a similar fate.

But his Danish rival slowed to allow Pogacar to re-join him, the two-time champion holding out a hand to thank his opponent before recommencing their race.

Van Aert, assured of the green points jersey, had been at the front of the race for most of the day but sacrificed his own stage opportunity to help Vingegaard on the final ascent.

The Belgian increased the pace, pulling Vingegaard clear of Pogacar and allowing his team-leader to ride the final four kilometres unchallenged.

"There couldn't be a better way to lose the Tour de France than this," Pogacar said.

"I gave it all today. I will leave the race with no regrets. There is still one stage left I might win before Paris, and I will push for it."

He added: "Jumbo Visma has been perfect in this Tour de France. They have been really strong every day. Today the best man won. Jonas [Vingegaard] was stronger than me.

"I gave it all on the second-to-last climb, but I feel I still had something left for an attack on the final climb. Unfortunately, I crashed, and the crash took its toll from me.

"I have nothing but respect to Jonas Vingegaard. I think we respect each other a lot. When he decided to wait for me after my crash, he was in a good position to do it as he had teammates all over the road. It was fine for him to wait. It's me who wanted to go fast on the descent but I pushed it too far and crashed - I can't blame anyone for that."

Stage 19 is a flat 188.3km route from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, with Saturday's 40.7km individual time-trial preceding the traditional processional final stage into Paris on Sunday.

View more on twitter

Stage 18 results

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 59mins 50secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +1:04

3. Wout van Aert (Bel/Jumbo-Visma) +2:10

4. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +2:54

5. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2:58

6. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +3:09

7. Daniel Martinez (Col/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

8. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +3:27

9. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA-hansgrohe) +4:04

10. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +4:09

General classification after stage 18

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 71hrs 53mins 34secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:26

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00

4. David Gaudu (FRA/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:25

6. Louis Meintjes (RSA/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (BORA - hansgrohe) +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:09

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:17

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:21

    What a fantastic display of sportsmanship between two great rivals! They do great honour to one of the epic and historic battles in sport - and one of the most brutal! One of the reasons I really like Le Tour

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:23

      Rizla replied:
      Started on the Huez

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 17:17

    What a race by van Aert and brilliant sportsmanship from Vingegaard. Worthy winner of Le Tour.

    What a great 3 weeks this has been.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:08

    Just when you think the race cant get any better Vingegaard and Pogacar serve up another brilliant stage. Hautacam proved what it is and that is brutal and dangerous. Bar an accident and god forbid that we have our podium of JV, TP and GT. I wills the humility, respect and sportsmanship shown by the JV and TP is simply wonderful . They are a credit to cycling and role models for youngsters.

    • Reply posted by LemonheadIRL, today at 17:49

      LemonheadIRL replied:
      Vingegaard needs to trust himself a bit more. He only attacked today when Wout accelerated and put TP in the red in the last 5km. When he's alone with TP he should back himself. Had a couple of chances to kill the TDF but did not go for it.

  • Comment posted by Mad Mark, today at 17:09

    Wout van Aert - what a display.

    • Reply posted by Zaphod, today at 17:15

      Zaphod replied:
      Chapeau Van Aert

  • Comment posted by Can we have our ball back , today at 17:31

    The most riveting stage of one of the most compelling TDF’s ever : sportsmanship ; scenery ; situations ; super-human ; stunning.

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 17:33

      Phil replied:
      Well summed up!

  • Comment posted by Matt P, today at 17:06

    An outstanding stage win, which now cements the yellow jersey for Jonas👏🏻👏🏻
    - great sportsmanship shown after Pogacar's crash too
    - and a double yellow/ polka dot winner 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻

  • Comment posted by messis_wendy_house, today at 17:24

    Lovely to see such sportsmanship in such a high stakes environment

    • Reply posted by LemonheadIRL, today at 18:02

      LemonheadIRL replied:
      Maybe I'm being cynical but it was actually in his best interest to wait for him. Why try to break in the descent? He just needed to run with TP and ensure damage limitation on the final hill. He did that and more and got the comfortable win.

  • Comment posted by Ian, today at 17:00

    Brilliant sportsmanship Jonas

    • Reply posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:06

      MarktheHorn replied:
      Indeed - should get a lot of praise for that .

      Was very fair and thoughtful .

  • Comment posted by Pugger, today at 17:07

    Another fantastic stage, Vingeraard and Pogacar battle was a great watch. Got to give Pogacar credit, attack after attack. Obviously took it toll on the final climb. And what can you say a about G? The guy is a racing legend and almost certainly booked 3rd on the podium and even had to audacity to attack yellow!

    • Reply posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:18

      Finkelstein replied:
      Well said and G is giving away 10 years to these kids!

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 17:06

    Vingegaard was outstanding on that last climb and helped by Van Aert along side his other team mates.

    Worthy winner although Pogacar certainly gave his best .

    Well done to Thomas for getting 3rd.

    Obviously if all goes well in the stages left of course !

    Great sportsmanship from JV btw - wouldn’t get that in many other sports .

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:22

      Rizla replied:
      Finally the Jumbos got their act together.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 17:32

    Great Tour debut from Tom Pidcock! I’ll be watching the highlights of his win on Alp D’Huez for months to come.

  • Comment posted by jod, today at 17:36

    It's pretty obvious Vingegaard and Pogacar are head and shoulders above the rest. It's also obvious Vingegaard has a much better team. I do wonder what would happen if Pogacar had more support. We should also give Thomas great credit. Understood he couldn't win, rode at his own pace and at 36 should finish in third minutes ahead of fourth. A demonstration of intelligence and discipline.

  • Comment posted by Stiffy, today at 17:07

    This was just amazing...a stage and a race that will stand for the ages.Chapeau to all of the riders, it was mind-blowing

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 17:05

    These two going to run the show for the next decade it looks like! Although we thought the same about bernal when he won....

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:12

      Rizla replied:
      Great to see these young riders from different teams on top of their games and competing for yellow. Not like the boring Sky who took the best riders and made the race a procession.

  • Comment posted by Kevin, today at 17:59

    What a tour this has been, great racing, great sportsmanship and great advert for cycling!

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:40

    I think team UAE slowed up things the other day when Jumbo Visma had their bad day. Vingegaard certainly got back very quickly from a minute down.

    These things are not forgotten, resulting in Vingegaard more than repaying that favour. Only in cycling (and, to be fair, snooker) do you see this level of sporting behaviour. Vingegaard is now a very worthy winner and Pogacar fought magnificently.

  • Comment posted by SanPedroEagle, today at 17:12

    The future's bright. Bernal hopefully back, Pidcock concentrating on the road, Evenepoel improving, Wout trying for yelllow and these two.

    • Reply posted by LemonheadIRL, today at 17:50

      LemonheadIRL replied:
      Evenepoel is pretty underwhelming, he's quite far from being able to handle a three week race. On one week he's fantastic but needs a lot more for a two or three week race:

  • Comment posted by Graham McAulay, today at 17:08

    Vingegaard looks sensational, him and Pogacar seem to have a real respect for each other. Think Pidcock has a real future ahead of him on the road as well as off it. Thomas has also ridden a very good race, very controlled.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 17:21

      Rizla replied:
      Next year it will be the two of them, Carapaz and Bernal fightin it out. Add a few of the "older" guys like Roglic, G, Froome and Alaphilippe and it will be an amazing.

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 18:00

    Beast

  • Comment posted by JohnBoy1977, today at 17:57

    these riders always look so unhealthy considering how fit they supposedly are

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:11

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Name one.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport