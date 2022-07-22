Close menu

Tour de France: Christophe Laporte sprints to brilliant stage 19 victory

From the section Cycling

Christophe Laporte
Jumbo Visma have won five stages at this year's Tour de France

Christophe Laporte sprinted to victory on stage 19 as overall leader Jonas Vingegaard moved another day closer to winning the 2022 Tour de France.

Frenchman Laporte beat Jasper Philipsen and Alberto Dainese to claim his first stage win at the Tour in Cahors.

Denmark's Vingegaard remains three minutes 26 seconds clear of defending champion Tadej Pogacar, with one day to go until the ride into Paris on Sunday.

Fred Wright was the last man standing from a break but was caught late on.

Wright, 23, led until the final 500m after joining Alexis Gougeard and Jasper Stuyven in a three-man breakaway with 30km remaining.

But Jumbo Visma, having successfully taken team-leader Vingegaard within touching distance of a maiden Tour de France triumph after he prevailed on stage 18, once again executed their plan to perfection as Laporte darted past the tiring Wright to give the team their fifth stage win of the Tour.

Pogacar, who temporarily lost touch with the peloton in tricky crosswinds after suffering a puncture earlier in the stage, ignited the race as he attacked shortly before Wright's group managed to ride clear.

The Slovenian, 23, finished fifth on Friday's stage as he reduced Vingegaard's lead in the general classification by five seconds.

The riders had to briefly stop because of a protest on the road with over 150km remaining, before the day's first lead group were allowed to resume one minute and 20 seconds ahead of the peloton.

It is the third stage of the race which has encountered a protest, with climate activists forcing a 10-minute delay in Megeve on stage 10.

Helped along by team-mate Wout van Aert in the closing stages, Laporte's win ensured France eventually had its first stage winner of the 2022 Tour.

Only in 1926 and 1999 has the host nation ended up with no winners.

"It's hard to realise but I'm super happy. The team trusted me today," Laporte said.

"We first reached our goal to bring Jonas [Vingegaard] safely to the 3km to go mark," he added.

"It's more than a reward, it's huge. I was already super happy with this Tour de France even though I got no result for myself.

"Now the team gave me the opportunity to go for a stage win, it's exceptional to win after I came twice second in the past. Wout [van Aert] could have ridden for himself instead.

"It's important to get a French win. If it makes the crowd and my family happy, I'm happy too."

Saturday's 40.7km individual time-trial is the final day of serious competition in the general classification, before the race ends with a traditional processional final stage into Paris on Sunday.

Stage 19 results

1. Christophe Laporte (Fra/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 52mins 04secs

2. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) +1

3. Alberto Dainese (Ita/Team DSM) same time

4. Florian Senechal (Fra/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team)

5. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates)

6. Amaury Capiot (Bel/Team Arkea-Samsic)

7. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

8. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic)

9. Luka Mezgec (Slo/Team BikeExchange-Jayco)

10. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

General classification after stage 19

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 75hrs 45mins 44secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +3:26

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8:00

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +11:05

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Team Arkea-Samsic) +13:35

6. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +13:43

7. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +14:10

8. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +16:11

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +20:29

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +20:37

Comments

Join the conversation

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Mannie Power, today at 17:49

    Would Cav have won today?

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 17:45

    Once again the cream has risen to the top and G has all but secured a podium spot, which given the brilliance of the top 2 was probably the best he was ever going to achieve and in it's self is a a brilliant result.

  • Comment posted by philip mccarthy, today at 17:43

    The whole point of a grand tour is to see who's the best all-rounder. If we had no climbs there would be people saying what about the climbers ? The balance is about right as it is .

  • Comment posted by fumanstu, today at 17:43

    Well done to all those armchair pundits, I must have read about 200+, who said Pogacar had won the race after the first few days, two very good riders, no shame in being second, never call the tour before the mountains

  • Comment posted by Lucky5319, today at 17:32

    Its about time the UCI had a flatter tour for puncheurs and sprinters .. with extra sprints along the way with time bonuses along the way..maybe a single HC Time Trial 2nd week. That may open up more individual opportunities o the grinders and engines could shine more than those who need numbers and trains ~ scrap the 3km rule ... just have finish on wider roads

    • Reply posted by toomanyusernames, today at 17:49

      toomanyusernames replied:
      Everybody needs numbers and trains, this wouldn’t stop it being a team sport it would just make the gaps tiny and the winner somewhat random

  • Comment posted by L3rxst, today at 17:29

    Hey the BBC have caught on that there’s a proper sporting event happening! Well done. I’m gonna stick with the excellent ITV4 coverage

    • Reply posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 17:47

      Knowledgeable Fan replied:
      What improper sporting events have been happening?

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 17:29

    First bit of good news for the French on an otherwise disappointing Tour for the host nation.
    Has been a pointless race for the sprinters.
    Pogacar, Vingegaard and van Aert have been head and shoulders above everyone else.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:10

    Brilliant from Laporte.

    All Jumbo Visma need now is another Vuelta victory. I guess Roglic partly pulled out of the Tour for that very reason.
    I really hope Tom Dumoulin can get a final stage victory too before riding into the sunset.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 17:32

      SD replied:
      I believe that was reasoning so he could save himself for Vuelta. Could have back fired though if JV lost any more riders but with WvA he was good enough to do literally anything!

  • Comment posted by Torieradicator, today at 17:09

    One tin of carpet tacks and G can take over 8 minutes out of them tomorrow. Just saying.

    • Reply posted by Stephen Taylor-Brown, today at 17:40

      Stephen Taylor-Brown replied:
      I'm not so sure that would be enough - might need an unleashed dog and a thoughtless sign-waver too...

  • Comment posted by ali, today at 17:08

    I love the Tour but trying to explain the tactics to a novice is interesting - how do you explain riding for 150km and its really only in the last 1km that it seems to the novice that a race is actually raced. Also try and explain why it was right for Vingegaard to wait for Pogacar after he fell off yesterday - its been fun this year explaining it all

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 17:11

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      The race today was ahead of the fastest projected schedule of 46 kmh. I can assure you they were riding hard most of the day.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 16:57

    Oooh jolly good

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 16:53

    Wow. JVT making US Postal and Sky look like rank amateurs. Such dominance!!

    • Reply posted by JohnJ, today at 16:59

      JohnJ replied:
      Great dominance for 1 tour, let's see them do it for 5 years+ in a row though.

  • Comment posted by oxBAxo, today at 16:52

    Hats off to Vingegaard, yesterday was Pogacar's last real chance. May have all been different with a full team to support him.

    Jumbo Visma have dominated the whole tour.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 16:51

    The dedicated sprinters have had a nightmare this tour. Decimated teams due to illness and injury haven’t helped. Maybe the day of the ‘lead out train’ is derailed.

    • Reply posted by R Lichtie, today at 17:03

      R Lichtie replied:
      I bet Cavendish would have fancied his chances though to get two wins. He must be very disappointed.

  • Comment posted by Womens football is rubbish, today at 16:50

    Brilliant Laporte. Do they get prize money for every single stage win or the winner of the tournament takes it all ?

    • Reply posted by paul, today at 16:55

      paul replied:
      Yep, prize money for all sorts of things. Stage wins, combative award, intermediate sprints, each Jersey winner etc.

  • Comment posted by Yeah, today at 16:49

    Watched the last couple of tours and its just not the same as it once was

    Its all about who has the best bike, a engineering competition if you will. If Chris Froome, Thomas, Yates etc has Jonas Vingegaard's bike then they would be in the Yellow jersey.

    Time to rethink the sport - perhaps the bikes should be standardised across all the riders and teams?

    • Reply posted by Woody, today at 16:57

      Woody replied:
      No, it's better. This is one of the best tours for many years. Vingegaard and Pogacar are at the top of their game. It's nothing to do with the bikes. They could be riding penny-farthings and would still win!

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 16:49

    Wish all editions of the Tour were like this, the less for the boring sprint trains the better!

    • Reply posted by kizkiz, today at 17:02

      kizkiz replied:
      Unless the Manx missile is there and looking for stage wins. It's the only time I live a sprint stage!

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 16:48

    Fair play David Millar called it that Laporte would be the sprinter for JV today.
    Kudos to Fred Wright, just a shame he couldn't hold on.

  • Comment posted by Mindrago, today at 16:45

    It's a pity Fred couldn't hold on.

