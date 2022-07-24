Close menu

Tour de France: Jonas Vingegaard crowned champion as Jasper Philipsen wins in Paris

Jonas Vingegaard
Jonas Vingegaard finished second to Tadej Pogacar in 2021

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard secured his first Tour de France victory as Jasper Philipsen of Belgium won the sprint on the final stage in Paris.

Philipsen was an easy winner on the Champs-Elysees while Vingegaard, 25, finished alongside his Jumbo-Visma team-mates after three weeks of racing.

He beat last year's champion Tadej Pogacar by two minutes 43 seconds in the general classification.

Britain's former winner Geraint Thomas came third overall.

The 36-year-old Welshman has now finished on the Tour podium three times in his career.

"It's just incredible. I've finally won the Tour," Vingegaard said.

"Now nothing can go wrong anymore. I'm sitting here with my daughter. It's just incredible.

"It is the biggest cycling race of the year, the biggest one you can win and now I have done it. Nobody can take this away from me."

The runner-up last year, Vingegaard also claimed the polka dot king of the mountains jersey, while team-mate Wout van Aert won the points classification green jersey.

Pogacar, 23, had to settle for the white jersey as the best young rider after his dream of a third straight Tour title was ended in the mountains.

Vingegaard, who won three stages in all, is Denmark's second Tour winner after Bjarne Riis' victory in 1996.

Where the Tour was won

The 2022 Tour was ultimately decided on stage 11, as Vingegaard launched a stunning attack on the final Col du Granon climb to take the overall lead from Pogacar.

Pogacar had worn the yellow jersey for five stages, and led by 39 seconds, but Vingegaard took full advantage of a rare difficult moment for the Slovenian to establish a lead of over two minutes to his main rival that day.

Pogacar was able to edge Vingegaard to win an epic mountain battle on stage 17 - however the Dane's overall victory was all but confirmed as he extended his lead with a stunning stage 18 victory at Hautacam.

That stage also witnessed a brilliant act of sportsmanship from Vingegaard, who waited for and shook hands with Pogacar after the two-time champion crashed as the pair went head-to-head for the yellow jersey.

It was a demonstration of the huge respect between two young riders who look set to enjoy many more memorable battles at the Tour for years to come.

"I always had the feeling that at least I could fight for the win," Vingegaard said.

"But I think in the end when I really started believing was after Hautacam. I always believed in it but I was thinking something really has to go wrong after Hautacam."

More to follow.

Stage 21 results

1. Jasper Philipsen (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 2hrs 58mins 32secs

2. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) same time

3. Alexander Kristoff (Nor/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

4. Jasper Stuyven (Bel/Trek-Segafredo)

5. Peter Sagan (Svk/TotalEnergies)

6. Jeremy Lecroq (Fra/B&BHotels-KTM)

7. Danny van Poppel (Ned/BORA-Hansgrohe)

8. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Lotto-Soudal)

9. Hugo Hofstetter (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic)

10. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious)

Final general classification standings

1. Jonas Vingegaard (Den/Jumbo-Visma) 79hrs 33mins 20secs

2. Tadej Pogacar (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +2:43

3. Geraint Thomas (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7:22

4. David Gaudu (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +13:39

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-hansgrohe) +15:46

6. Nairo Quintana (Col/Arkea-Samsic) +16:33

7. Romain Bardet (Fra/Team DSM) +18:11

8. Louis Meintjes (SA/Intermarche-Wanty Gobert Materiaux) +18:44

9. Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +22:56

10. Adam Yates (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +24:52

Comments

Join the conversation

85 comments

  • Comment posted by Serpukhovian-Bashkirian, today at 20:02

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 19:57

    Best man won. Vingegaard out Pogacared Pogacar and Pogacar just couldn't find what he needed to respond. I look forward to these two battling it out again next year and whoever else finds it within them to more than match them.

  • Comment posted by Muro di Sormano, today at 19:56

    Sick hearing about Cav.

  • Comment posted by afcbrossco, today at 19:56

    Geraint Thomas finishing 3rd in this amazing race is amazing and should be rightly applauded. Well done I say.

  • Comment posted by books, today at 19:55

    Pogacar will be having nightmares about the Col du Telegraphe stage.

    Talk about the swing of the pendulum. Some punters (not me) were saying he could win 2 or 3 jerseys.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:58

      SD replied:
      Indeed dunno if it was just a fueling error but he lost it then. However his attitude has been superb. No sour grapes etc.

  • Comment posted by Raymondo, today at 19:54

    Superb Tour. Vingegaard, Pogacar, Thomas, van Aert - all of them really. For an old romantic like me, Hugo Houle's win on stage 16 to Foux was a particularly heart-warming moment. The guy has waited 12 years for a victory to dedicate to his brother who was killed in a road accident some years ago. It's the type of human story that Le Tour always writes. Wonderful stuff. Bring on La Vuelta!

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:58

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Great , great tour, but Houles' win was the emotional highlight of the whole race. When he declared "This is for my brother" as soon as the cameras came close enough.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:54

    Well done Jasper Philipsen with victory on on the Champs-Elysees.
    An incredible TDF full of excitement and riding of the most staggering intensity. The podium had the three best riders with Vingegaard the outstanding winner who never cracked, Pogacar who made the TDF so special with his attacks and Thomas with his steady unflustered approach. The standout rider was the incredible Waut van Aert.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 19:53

    They should have picked Cav. Jacobsen was lauded but he was a disappointment.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 19:52

    Disappointed with Ineos this tour. Adam Yates was inconspicuous in the last week. Thomas often isolated in the mountains. Team had numbers but we're so predictable and safe. Maybe personnel needs a shake up?

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:54

      SD replied:
      Really? Pidcock won on Alpe d'Huez, team won team overall.
      Thomas 3rd which realistically was best he could hope for.

  • Comment posted by hector300, today at 19:52

    Great tour but why are they apeing the footballers by taking their infant children with them to the podium and interviews. Denis Wise starting it during the 1990s after Chelsea won the FA Cup. I cannot see the point of it.

    • Reply posted by Barry Angove, today at 19:58

      Barry Angove replied:
      Why shouldn't they ?

  • Comment posted by Leigh, today at 19:51

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:56

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Today they referred to this as the mens TDF. Yet they headlined the Tour Femmes without mentioning the sex of the competitors. Knowing people are less likely to click knowing it is ladies cycling.
      This in itself is sexist, not letting people decide for themselves what they want to read. Force feeding us this stuff helps nobody.

  • Comment posted by crowman, today at 19:49

    A terrific competition. Thanks to France and its people for loving and tolerating this annual race which is the ultimate test of a cyclist.

    • Reply posted by KR, today at 19:52

      KR replied:
      Don't forget Denmark and Switzerland 😉

  • Comment posted by Cymraes Y Garth, today at 19:47

    Bendigedig Geraint, but Macsen stole the show when he took over the interview on S4C.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:42

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 19:52

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Not sure you noticed, but this is 2022 not 2005.
      Also ironic that you put such a lazy comment about the hardest working and toughest athletes on the planet.
      Cycling had a problem with PEDs precisely because it is such a hard sport. In earlier times you HAD to juice just to finish the stages. But now technology and training methods have massively reduced that need.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:41

    The future of British cycling is still fairly strong. But Froome and Thomas wont be around too long as they are getting older

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 19:48

      brackensmammy replied:
      Aren't we all

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 19:38

    Tillykke, Jonas.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:38

    What do you reckon guys on either Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas winning another Tour De France in the next few years. Or are they getting to that age where they are likely to retire from cycling

    • Reply posted by hector300, today at 19:46

      hector300 replied:
      Unlikely for Froome. G may have more chance but there are so many younger guys coming through I doubt it.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 19:38

    TDF has always been No1 but in recent years Giro and especially Vuelta have been more fun to watch. Not this year and thank you, thank you to JV, WVA, TP and many others who made this year one of the very best (and I have been following TDF a long time!). Bring on 2023, can’t wait!

  • Comment posted by LinsladeView, today at 19:36

    Quikstep will rue the day they left Cav out. Won't get another chance as his contract is up now. Just hope the rumours are true that Carrefour are putting together a mega-team including Cavendish for next year.

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 19:56

      LockStockBringo replied:
      Looking at that top 10 today you really have to hope Cav doesn't have a cat or if he does that it was out chasing mice... He'll be fuming and he has every right to be.

  • Comment posted by Red Hare, today at 19:36

    Reasonably dominant wins for Philipsen and Wiebes today. Whilst it’s fine to conclude a Tour with a crazy crit race, I’m not sure it’s right to begin a Tour with one. A proper prologue please, for the Tour de France Femmes.

