Reusser broke away from the pack with 15km to go and took a comfortable victory

Switzerland's Marlen Reusser put in an impressive performance with Team SD Worx to comfortably win stage four of the Tour de France Femmes.

She beat France's Evita Muzic to the line by one minute and 24 seconds.

Dutch rider Marianne Vos retains the yellow jersey, despite finishing in fifth on the hilly 127km stage from Troyes to Bar-sur-Aube.

"The team had a plan and we just said attack and one of us would go and I was lucky it was me," said Reusser.

The 30-year-old and her team are the fourth different stage winners of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes.

"It was hard with the gravel stages but for me not harder than the other stages.

"We have an open-race strategy so everyone is allowed to win a stage. I'm really grateful and thankful to my team. I think in this tour it was the kind of stage that proved the kind of rider I am," she added.

Team-mates Lotte Kopecky and Demi Vollering both finished inside the top 10 while Vos remains 16 seconds ahead in the general classification.

Spain's Mavi Garcia saw her hopes of overall victory all but disappear as she crashed after clipping her own team car.

Stage four results

1. Marlen Reusser (Sui/SD Worx) 3hrs 16mins 30secs

2. Evita Muzic (Fra/FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope), +1min 24secs

3. Alena Amialiusik (Blr/Canyon//Sram) Same time

4. Veronica Ewers (US/EF Education-Tibco-SVB) Same time

5. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma), +1min 40'secs

6. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/Team SD Worx) Same time

7. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service) Same time

8. Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus/Team Bikeexchange -Jayco) Same time

9. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek - Segafredo) Same time

10. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) Same time

General classification

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo Visma) 11 hrs 48 mins 46secs

2. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service) +16secs

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon//Sram Racing) Same time

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek Segafredo) +21secs

5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/SD Worx) +51secs

6. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) +57secs

7. Juliette Labous (Fra/Team DSM) +1min 5secs

8. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar Team Women) +1min 14secs

9. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ Suez Futuroscope) +1min 48secs

10. Elise Chabbey (Sui/Canyon - Sram Racing) +2mins 20secs