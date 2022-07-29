Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Marianne Vos has led the overall standings since she won stage two

Marianne Vos stretched her lead in the Tour de France Femmes after claiming a second stage win in Rosheim.

The Dutch rider, 35, hit the front with 150 metres of stage six remaining and held on to win, with Marta Bastianelli second and Lotte Kopecky third.

Kopecky and Lorena Wiebes were involved in a fall 24km from the finish and Wiebes lost more than seven minutes.

Vos increased her overall lead from 20 to 30 seconds during the hilly 129.2km stage from Saint-Die-des-Vosges.

The Jumbo-Visma rider is ahead of Valcar's Italian rider Silvia Persico and Poland's Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon/Sram with two stages to come.

Vos claimed the yellow jersey after winning stage two in Provins on Monday and has finished in the top five of every stage so far.

But she expects to lose the yellow jersey as the inaugural Tour heads into the mountains for the first time at the weekend.

"It was quite a difficult race but we had a good position with Anna [Henderson] in the breakaway," Vos said.

"The rest of the girls kept me in the front, kept me out of the wind and then in the final [part] they did the perfect job."

Vos' main goal is winning the points leader's green jersey and her closest challenger Wiebes lost significant ground as she was unable to recover after crashing on a descent.

Saturday's stage from Selestat to Le Markstein Fellering includes three category one climbs and the Tour's first winner will be declared on the summit finish of La Super Planche des Belles Filles on Sunday.

Stage six results

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 9mins 26secs

2. Marta Bastianelli (Ita/UAE Team ADQ) Same time

3. Lotte Kopecky (Bel/Team SD Worx)

4. Elisa Balsamo (Ita/Trek-Segafredo)

5. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service)

6. Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita/Ceratizit-WNT)

7. Vittoria Guazzini (Ita/FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope)

8. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon//Sram Racing)

9. Rachele Barbieri (Ita/LIV Racing Xstra)

10. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek Segafredo)

General classification

1. Marianne Vos (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 19hrs 30mins 14secs

2. Silvia Persico (Ita/Valcar - Travel & Service) +30secs

3. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol/Canyon//Sram Racing) Same time

4. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita/Trek Segafredo) +35secs

5. Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (SA/SD Worx) +1 min 5secs

6. Demi Vollering (Ned/Team SD Worx) +1min 11secs

7. Juliette Labous (Fra/Team DSM) +1min 19secs

8. Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned/Movistar Team Women) +1min 28secs

9. Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den/FDJ Suez Futuroscope) +2mins 2secs

10. Elise Chabbey (Sui/Canyon-Sram Racing) +2mins 34secs