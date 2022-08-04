Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Josh Tarling was part of Team Wales' track cycling squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birningham

Josh Tarling has signed for Ineos Grenadiers on a three-year deal.

The 18-year-old Welshman was runner-up in the junior time trials at the 2021 UCI Road World Championships and this week competed on the track for Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games.

Tarling will continue to compete on both road and track.

"Growing up watching Team Sky and then Team Ineos, I dreamt of one day being on that bus and in the jersey," Tarling told the Team Ineos website.

"I am excited to become a Grenadier and continue developing and learning from the likes of G (fellow Welshman Geraint Thomas), Ethan (Hayter), Filippo (Ganna) as well as all the coaching staff and management.

"I am aware it's a big step but witnessing how the team has invested in a core group of young riders, it is the perfect environment for my development over the coming seasons."

After stepping up from junior level, Tarling is expected to skip under-23 competition and join the senior ranks to compete on the WorldTour in 2023