Ethan Hayter claimed the yellow jersey on Thursday's penultimate stage of the Tour of Poland

Britain's Ethan Hayter won the Tour of Poland after Arnaud Demare claimed the seventh and final stage on Friday.

Ineos Grenadiers' Hayter, 23, had taken the leader's yellow jersey on Thursday's penultimate stage.

Frenchman Demare, of Groupama-FDJ, finished with a superb late burst to win the sprint into Krakow.

Dutchman Olav Kooij finished second and Phil Bauhaus of Germany came third, while Hayter finished tucked inside the peloton to win by 11 seconds overall.

The win is the first WorldTour overall victory of Hayter's career, as he becomes the sixth active British rider to have won general classifications at this level, joining Tao Geoghegan Hart, Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome, Adam Yates and Simon Yates.

Dutchman Thymen Arensman finished second in the general classification and Spain's Pello Bilbao third, 18 seconds behind the Briton.

Hayter's compatriot and Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Ben Tulett, 20, finished fifth overall.

Mark Cavendish quit the tour after completing five stages to concentrate on racing for the Isle of Man in the Commonwealth Games.

Stage seven result

1. Arnaud Demare (Fra/Groupama) 3hrs 59mins 20secs

2. Olav Kooij (Ned/Jumbo - Visma) Same time

3. Phil Bauhaus (Ger/Bahrain Victorious)

4. Max Kanter (Ger/Movistar)

5. Gerben Thijssen (Bel/Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux)

Final general classification standings

1. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) 28hrs 26mins 23secs

2. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Team DSM) +11secs

3. Pello Bilbao (Spa/Bahrain Victorious) +18secs

4. Matteo Sobrero (Ita/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +23secs

5. Ben Tulett (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +25secs