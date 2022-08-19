Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Robert Gesink, 36, enjoyed his one previous Vuelta stage victory in 2016

Dutch rider Robert Gesink will take the Vuelta a Espana's red jersey into day two after Team Jumbo-Visma won stage one - the team time trial - in Utrecht.

The Dutch team completed the 23.3km circuit in 24 minutes and 40 seconds.

Victory gives defending champion Primoz Roglic, bidding for a fourth successive red jersey, an early advantage as part of Jumbo-Visma.

Ineos finished second in the Spanish tour, 13 seconds behind Jumbo-Visma, with Quickstep one second behind them.

Slovenia's Roglic has not ridden since stage 14 of the Tour de France in July, when the 32-year-old retired from the race with injury.

Giro d'Italia winner and Olympic champion Richard Carapaz was part of the Ineos team that finished second but is set to leave Ineos and join EF Education-EasyPost next year.

Early rain during Friday's stage in the Netherlands affected some teams, including a BikeExchange-Jayco squad that had looked built for success on the day.

For the first time since 2019, the Vuelta began with the team time trial and Jumbo-Visma will take a significant advantage into stage two, a 1715.1km flat ride from s'Hertogenbosch to Utrecht, on Saturday.

General classification after stage one

1. Robert Gesink (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) 24mins 40secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

3. Chris Harper (Aus/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

5. Rohan Dennis (Aus/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

6. Edoardo Affini (Ita/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

7. Sam Oomen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

8. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

9. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) +14secs

10. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) Same time

Team results

1. Jumbo-Visma 24mins 40secs

2. Ineos +13secs

3. Quickstep +14secs

4. BikeExchange-Jayco +31secs

5. UAE Team Emirates +33secs

6. Groupama-FDJ +38secs

7. Bora-Hansgrohe +41secs

8. Trek-Segafredo +42secs

9. Bahrain-Victorious Same time

10. Movistar +43secs