Vuelta a Espana: Defending champion Primoz Roglic wins stage four
Defending champion Primoz Roglic has claimed the overall leader's red jersey after winning the fourth stage of the Vuelta a Espana on Tuesday.
The Slovenian Jumbo-Visma rider produced a stunning late effort to finish first in the 152.5km ride from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Laguardia.
Roglic made his move with 300 metres left to pass Trek-Segafredo's Mads Pedersen, who came second.
Spain's Enric Mas claimed third place for Movistar.
Roglic holds a 13-second lead over American Sepp Kuss in the general classification.
The result appears to suggest the 32-year-old has overcome the serious injuries that forced him to abandon the Tour de France after stage 14.
Stage four result
1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 3hrs 31mins 05secs
2. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) Same time
3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) Same time
4. Quentin Pacher (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) Same time
5. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time
6. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen) Same time
7. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) Same time
8. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step) Same time
9. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/Bora) Same time
10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora) Same time
Overall standings
1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) 11hrs 50mins 59secs
2. Sepp Kuss (US/Jumbo-Visma) +13secs
3. Ethan Hayter (GB/Ineos) +26secs
4. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time
5. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos) Same time
6. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step) +27secs
7. Richard Carapaz (Ecu/Ineos) +33secs
8. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos) Same time
9. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) +34secs
10. Simon Yates (GB/BikeExchange) +51secs