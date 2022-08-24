Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The riders faced five categorised climbs in the second half of Wednesday's fifth stage to Bilbao

Spain's Marc Soler took victory on stage five of the Vuelta a Espana as Rudy Molard claimed the overall race lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic in Bilbao.

UAE Team Emirates rider Soler prevailed from the breakaway after launching a solo attack with 15 kilometres to go.

France's Molard crossed the line fourth, among a group of 10 riders to finish four seconds after Soler.

Britain's Fred Wright is up to second overall after finishing third.

Wright, 23, who came in behind South Africa's Daryl Impey in a sprint for the remaining bonus seconds, is two seconds behind new red jersey wearer Molard.

Former leader Roglic finished in the peloton five minutes and nine seconds after Soler's victory to sit over four minutes back in the early general classification.

"I was feeling strong but I'm disappointed, I was just too marked," Wright, who is yet to win a Grand Tour stage, told Eurosport.

"We should have caught him, plain and simple, but it just didn't happen. It's a shame that I'm close to that win again. I'm sure there will be better days."

Compatriot Jake Stewart, 22, had launched a solo attack with over 20km of the 187.2km stage from Irun remaining and was able to establish a 30-second advantage.

However Soler countered, passing the Briton in the last kilometre of the day's final climb - the second category Alto del Vivero.

A group of six chasers, including Wright and Stewart, appeared within striking distance of Soler but there was little support for Wright as he looked to bridge the gap in the closing stages.

