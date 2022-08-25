Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jay Vine is 37th in the overall Vuelta standings

Australian Jay Vine won stage six of the Vuelta a Espana with a late attack as Belgium's Remco Evenepoel took the overall lead in the race for the first time in his career.

Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Vine, 26, caught Ukraine's Mark Padun in driving rain on a brutal final ascent.

Reigning champion Primoz Roglic lost time and is fourth overall, one minute and one second behind Evenepoel, 22.

Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart is seventh overall and Simon Yates is ninth.

The pair finished in a pack, which included Roglic, one minute and 37 seconds behind Vine.

Evenepoel finished the ascent 15 seconds after Vine, with Spain's Enric Mas and Juan Ayuso third and fourth respectively.

Frenchman Rudy Molard conceded the leader's red jersey to Evenepoel after a mechanical but sits second by 21 seconds in the general classification.

Stage six result

1. Jay Vine (Aus/Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4hrs 38mins

2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) +15secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +16secs

4. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +55secs

5. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 37secs

6. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) Same time

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos) Same time

8. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) Same time

9. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos) Same time

10. Simon Yates (GB/Team Bikeexchange-Jayco) Same time

Overall standings

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 20hrs 50mins 7secs

2. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +21secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +28secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 1sec

5. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs

6. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/Ineos) +1min 27secs

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos) Same time

8. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos) +1min 34secs

9. Simon Yates (GB/Team Bikeexchange-Jayco) +1min 52secs

10. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 54 secs