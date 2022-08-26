Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jesus Herrada also won a stage of the 2019 Vuelta a Espana

Spain's Jesus Herrada held off Italy's Samuele Battistella to win a thrilling stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana.

Herrarda, 32, used his experience to time his sprint on the breakaway to perfection and win a second Vuelta stage of his career.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel retained his 21-second lead over France's Rudy Molard in the general classification.

Reigning champion Primoz Roglic remains fourth overall, one minute and one second off the lead.

Britain's Fred Wright had been part of the five-man breakaway group but could not prevent Herrada from winning the 190km ride from Camargo to Cistierna.

Stage seven result

1. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Cofidis) 4hrs 30mins 58secs

2. Samuele Battistella (Ita/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) same time

3. Fred Wright (GBR/Bahrain Victorious) same time

4. Jimmy Janssens (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck) same time

5. Harry Sweeny (Aus/Lotto-Soudal) same time

6. Sam Bennett (Irl/BORA-hansgrohe) +29secs

7. Jake Stewart (GB/Groupama-FDJ) same time

8. Kaden Groves (Aus/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) same time

9. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) same time

10. Daniel McLay (GB/Team Arkea-Samsic) same time

Overall standings

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) 25hrs 21mins 34secs

2. Rudy Molard (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +21secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +28secs

4. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) +1min 01secs

5. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +1min 12secs

6. Pavel Sivakov (Fra/INEOS Grenadiers) +1min 27secs

7. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/INEOS Grenadiers) same time

8. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/INEOS Grenadiers) +1min 34secs

9. Simon Yates (GB/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1min 52secs

10. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) 1min 54 secs