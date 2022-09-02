Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Pedersen is the 2019 road race world champion

Denmark's Mads Pederson claimed his first Vuelta a Espana victory as he sprinted to win stage 13's 168.4km ride from Ronda to Montilla.

The Trek-Segafredo rider, 26, edged France's Bryan Coquard and Germany's Pascal Ackermann, who launched a first attack for the line.

He wears the green jersey as the points classification leader.

Race leader Remco Evenepoel keeps an overall lead of two minutes and 41 seconds over Slovenia's Primoz Roglic.

"I'm happy that I could finally get the win and give the boys back for all the work they did so far. It's really nice for all of us," Pedersen said.

"We came here for a stage win and now we have won. We'll keep fighting to get one more. It's super nice with a comfortable lead in the points jersey."

Stage 13 result

1. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) 3hrs 46mins 01sec

2. Bryan Coquard (Fra/Cofidis) same time

3. Pascal Ackermann (Ger/UAE Team Emirates) same time

4. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) same time

5. Danny van Poppel (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe) same time

6. Quentin Pacher (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) same time

7. Jesus Ezquerra (Spa/Burgos-BH) same time

8. Maxim Van Gils (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) same time

9. Primož Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma) same time

10. Urko Berrade (Spa/Equipo Kern Pharma) same time

General classification after stage 13

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) 48hrs 11mins 10secs

2. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Jumbo-Visma)+2mins 41secs

3. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +3mins 03secs

4. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +4mins 06secs

5. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 53secs

6. Wilco Kelderman (Ned/BORA-hansgrohe) +6mins 28secs

7. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +6mins 56secs

8. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +7mins 18secs

9. Jan Polanc (Slo/UAE Team Emirates) +8mins 00secs

10. Tao Geoghegan Hart (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +8mins 05secs