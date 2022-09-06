Road World Championships: Great Britain's Ethan Hayter headlines 26-strong team in Australia
World track champion Ethan Hayter will chase another rainbow jersey when he spearheads Great Britain's 26-strong team at this month's Road World Championships in Wollongong, Australia.
Hayter, who won world omnium gold last October, claimed last month's Tour of Poland on the road and will contest the road race and the time trial.
The 23-year-old will be joined by Fred Wright, who has made three Grand Tour stage podium finishes this season, while Pfeiffer Georgi and Anna Henderson headline the women's team.
They will be joined by Anna Shackley and Lizzie Holden, as well as Elynor Backstedt and GB debutant Alice Towers.
In the elite men's, Hayter's Ineos Grenadiers team-mates Ben Turner, Ben Swift, Ben Tulett and Luke Rowe are also set to compete, alongside Jake Stewart and Connor Swift.
The championships take place from 18-25 September.
Full squad
Elite men
Ethan Hayter (Road race and time-trial)
Luke Rowe
Jake Stewart
Ben Swift
Connor Swift
Ben Tulett
Ben Turner
Fred Wright
Elite and Under-23 women
Elynor Backstedt (U23)
Pfeiffer Georgi (U23)
Anna Henderson
Elizabeth Holden
Anna Shackley (U23)
Alice Towers (U23)
Under-23 men
Bob Donaldson
Sean Flynn
Leo Hayter (Road race and time-trial)
Oliver Stockwell
Sam Watson
Junior men
Jed Smithson
Josh Tarling (Road race and time-trial)
Zachary Walker
Junior women
Zoe Backstedt (Road race and time-trial)
Grace Lister
Awen Roberts
Izzy Sharp (Road race and time-trial)