Colombia's Rigoberto Uran claimed victory on stage 17 of the Vuelta a Espana after a day that began with defending champion Primoz Roglic pulling out.

Roglic withdrew following a heavy crash on stage 16.

Uran proved the strongest of the breakaway riders as he won the 162.3km stage from Aracena to Monasterio de Tentudia.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel remains in the overall lead of the race.

He leads Spain's Enric Mas by two minutes and one second with four stages to go.

Uran's win means he now has stage victories at the Tour de France, Giro di Italia and Vuelta.

Stage 17 result

1. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) 3hrs 42mins 28secs

2. Quentin Pacher (Fra/Groupama) Same time

3. Jesus Herrada (Spa/Cofidis) +2 secs

4. Marc Soler (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +15s

5. Kenny Elissonde (Fra/Trek-Segafredo) +26s

6. Clement Champoussin (Fra/AG2R-Citroen Team) +29s

7. Alessandro De Marchi (Ita/Israel-Premier Tech) +46s

8. Bob Jungels (Lux/AG2R-Citroen Team) +55s

9. Elie Gesbert (Fra/Team Arkea-Samsic) +1min 09s

10. Lawson Craddock (US/Team BikeExchange-Jayco) +1min 30secs

General classification after stage 17

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl Team) 65hrs 14mins 05secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar Team) +2mins 01sec

3. Juan Ayuso Pesquera (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +4mins 51secs

4. Carlos Rodríguez Cano (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +5mins 20secs

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team) +5mins 33secs

6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +6mins 51secs

7. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Team DSM) +7mins 46secs

8. Ben O'Connor (Aus/Team Citreon) +9mins 11secs

9. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) +9mins 33secs

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +11mins 40secs