The final stage of the Tour of Britain will be held on the Isle of Wight on Sunday

Yorkshire's Tom Pidcock was denied a stage victory in his home county in a photo finish at the Tour of Britain.

The 23-year-old from Leeds was edged out by Gonzalo Serrano, who moved to the top of the general classification standings after four stages.

Serrano and Pidcock were joined by the Briton's Ineos team-mate Omar Fraile and Dylan Teuns in a four-man breakaway for the final climb up Redgate Bank.

Serrano held on with previous leader Benjamin Perry seven seconds behind.

"There was a little bit more of a spur from me today, even though it's not that close to my house," said Pidcock.

"It was nice today, a load of proud Yorkshire folk with the flags flying, cheering me on. It's still special for me - it's where I'm from."

Stage four result

1. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) 3hrs 40mins 38secs

2. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

3. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

4. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +1 sec

5. Mathijs Paasschens (Ned/Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) +13 secs

6. Sam Watson (GB) Same time

7. Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) Same time

8. Enrico Battaglin (Ita/Bardiani CSF Faizane) Same time

9. Jack Rootkin-Gray (GB/Saint Piran) Same time

10. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) Same time

Overall classification

1. Gonzalo Serrano (Spa/Movistar) 16hrs 31mins 15secs

2. Tom Pidcock (GB/Ineos Grenadiers) +7 secs

3. Omar Fraile (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) Same time

4. Ben Perry (Can/Wiv SunGod) Same time

5. Dylan Teuns (Bel/Israel-Premier Tech) +10 secs

6. Corbin Strong (NZ/Israel-Premier Tech) +14 secs

7. Mathijs Paasschens (Ned/Bingoal Pauwels Sauces WB) +18 secs

8. Jake Stewart (GB/Great Britain Cycling Team) +22 secs

9. Magnus Sheffield (US/Ineos Grenadiers +24 secs

10. Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel/Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) +28 secs