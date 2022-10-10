Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Remco Evenepoel won last month's world road title

The first combined UCI Cycling World Championships will be broadcast live across the BBC.

The event in Scotland in August 2023 will host 13 world titles brought together in an 11-day event.

Cycling's world governing body the UCI will stage combined championships every four years ahead of an Olympic year.

Chair of the event, Paul Bush OBE, said: "We are thrilled BBC Sport extended its commitment and shall cover the biggest cycling event in history." external-link

The BBC has covered a number of UCI cycling events, such as last month's Road World Championships, and will broadcast the Track World Championships this week.

Creating the biggest cycling event ever and one of the largest events ever hosted in Scotland, the Para-cycling competitions will also be fully integrated into the schedule for the first time.

The championships will be held over 11 days (3-13 August 2023) and with the extensive coverage across TV, online and social platforms, viewers can expect to watch thousands of the world's top cycling athletes competing.

It features every major discipline apart from cyclo-cross, which takes place during the winter, and also brings in the less well-known events such as indoor cycling.

UCI President David Lappartient said: "BBC Sport already provides fantastic coverage of our UCI World Championships for track and road, and I am delighted our partnership will extend to encompass all disciplines at the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland."

BBC Director of Sport Barbara Slater added: "We are delighted to have such comprehensive coverage of a sport that continues to grow in popularity.

"Glasgow and the whole of Scotland are going to be a hub for cycling fans next August and we are proud to showcase the event."

List of the championships

Road (men's road race from Edinburgh to Glasgow George Square, women's road race from Loch Lomond to Glasgow George Square, and men's and women's time trials, Stirling)

Para-cycling Road (Dumfries and Galloway)

Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

Para-cycling Track (Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow)

Mountain Bike Cross-country (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)

Mountain Bike Downhill (Nevis Range, Fort William)

Mountain Bike Marathon (Glentress Forest, Tweed Valley)

BMX Freestyle Park (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

BMX Freestyle Flatland (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)

BMX Racing (Glasgow BMX Centre, Glasgow)

Trials (Kelvingrove Park, Glasgow)