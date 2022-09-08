Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Remco Evenepoel also won the individual time trial on stage 10

Remco Evenepoel sprinted to victory on stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana to extend his overall race lead.

The Belgian accelerated past Spain's Enric Mas after they caught Dutch rider Robert Gesink 400m from the mountain-top finish on the Alto de Piornal.

Australia's Jay Vine had to abandon and was taken away in an ambulance after an early crash on the 192km stage.

Hugh Carthy was the highest-placed British rider to finish in 24th, more than three minutes down on Evenepoel.

Friday sees the peloton tackle a hilly 138km route around Talavera de la Reina before Saturday's penultimate stage, the mountainous 181km run from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada.

On Thursday's evidence it is difficult to see anyone preventing Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider Evenepoel from winning his first Grand Tour.

The 22-year-old delivered another mature ride to match Mas' attacking moves before sweeping past the Movistar rider to take 10 bonus seconds on the line as he increased his general classification lead to two minutes and seven seconds over the Spaniard.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz now leads the King of the Mountains standings after Vine's withdrawal.

The Alpecin-Deceuninck rider was one of several big names to crash in the first 40km, along with green jersey wearer Mads Pedersen and Ineos Grenadiers' Carlos Rodriguez, who slips down to fifth place overall.

Stage 18 results

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) 4hrs 45mins 17secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2 secs

3. Robert Gesink (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) Same time

4. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +13secs

5. Thymen Arensman (Ned/DSM) Same time

6. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ)

7. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen)

8. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates)

9. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana)

10. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates)

General classification after stage 18

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl) 69hrs 59mins 12secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2mins 07secs

3. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +5mins 14secs

4. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana +5mins 56secs

5. Carlos Rodriguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +6mins 49secs

6. Joao Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +7mins 14secs

7. Thymen Arensman (Ned/DSM) +8mins 09secs

8. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroen Team) +9mins 34secs

9. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) +9mins 56secs

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-Hansgrohe) +12mins 03 secs