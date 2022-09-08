Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Britain's Fred Wright (left) is second in the race for the green jersey but lies more than 200 points behind leader Mads Pedersen

Denmark's Mads Pedersen beat Britain's Fred Wright in a sprint finish to win stage 19 of the Vuelta a Espana and extend his big lead in the points classification.

Pedersen's Trek-Segfredo team caught a breakaway on the second time up the Pielago climb to help set up the green jersey wearer's third stage win.

Belgium's Remco Evenepoel, 22, remains in control of the race lead.

The Quick-Step-Alpha Vinyl rider leads Enric Mas by two minutes seven seconds.

Stage 19 results

1. Mads Pedersen (Den/Trek-Segafredo) 3hrs 19mins 11secs

2. Fred Wright (GB/Bahrain Victorious) same time

3. Gianni Vermeersch (Bel/Alpecin-Deceuninck)

4. Ben Turner (GB/Ineos Grenadiers)

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned/Jumbo-Visma)

6. Jonas Koch (Ger/Bora-hansgrohe)

7. Omer Goldstein (Isr/Israel-Premier Tech)

8. Raúl Garcia (Spa/Equipo Kern Pharma)

9. Miguel Ángel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan Team)

10. Dylan van Baarle (Ned/Ineos Grenadiers)

General classification after stage 19

1. Remco Evenepoel (Bel/Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) 73hrs 18mins 23secs

2. Enric Mas (Spa/Movistar) +2:07

3. Juan Ayuso (Spa/UAE Team Emirates) +5:14

4. Miguel Ángel Lopez (Col/Astana-Qazaqstan) +5:56

5. Carlos Rodríguez (Spa/Ineos Grenadiers) +6:49

6. João Almeida (Por/UAE Team Emirates) +7:14

7. Thymen Arensman (Ned/Team DSM) +8:09

8. Ben O'Connor (Aus/AG2R-Citroën) +9:34

9. Rigoberto Uran (Col/EF Education-EasyPost) +9:56

10. Jai Hindley (Aus/Bora-hansgrohe) +12:03