Zoe Backstedt will turn professional in 2023 with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

UCI Road World Championships Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September

Great Britain's Zoe Backstedt won gold in the junior time trial at the Road World Championships, beating closest rival Justyna Czapla of Germany by more than a minute and a half in Australia.

Backstedt completed the 14.1km course in 18 minutes and 26 seconds in Wollongong.

The 17-year-old Welsh rider took silver in the event 12 months ago.

Backstedt also won junior road race gold at the 2021 championships and will try to retain that title on Saturday.

She led by 50 seconds at the halfway stage of the time trial and finished with an average time of 45.9 km/h.

Britain's Isabel Sharp finished 10th, two minutes and four seconds behind her team-mate.

Great Britain now has two medals at the 2022 World Championships, after Leo Hayter took bronze in the men's under-23 time trial.