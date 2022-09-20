Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Adam Yates has also ridden for the Australian Bike Exchange team

Britain's Adam Yates has signed for UAE-Team Emirates for 2023, ending his two-year spell with Ineos Grenadiers.

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the team who have two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar on their roster.

Yates has won several races during his career, including the 2020 UAE Tour and 2021 Volta a Catalunya.

"I have seen the growth of the team and the opportunity to join was one I could not turn down," said Yates.

"I feel that I'm entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me. I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world."

Following an underwhelming time at the British Ineos team, Yates has been signed as a support rider for Pogacar, to strengthen UAE's squad on high mountain stages of the Tour de France.

Pogacar and UAE lost out on this year's Tour to Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma, who used their strength as a team to wear down Pogacar at crucial moments in the race.

However, Yates will have the opportunity to win races himself across a long season.

Yates' twin brother Simon rides for Bike Exchange-Jayco. Simon Yates has won 10 Grand Tour stages during his career and the Vuelta a Espana in 2018.