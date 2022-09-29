Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Rhian Edmunds was a double champion at the 2022 National Track Championships

Newport's Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales will host the National Track Championships for a second successive year.

The championships will take place between 26-29 January 2023.

The 2022 event was the first staged outside of Manchester since 1994.

"We're looking forward to returning to Newport after such a successful championships earlier this year," British Cycling's head of sports and major events, Jonathan Day, said.