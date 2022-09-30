Last updated on .From the section Cycling

The Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales will also host the GB National Track Championships for a second successive year in 2023

Ukraine plans to hold its Track Cycling National Championships in the UK at the Geraint Thomas Velodrome of Wales.

The decision to hold the event in Newport "is to allow Ukrainian elite track riders to have their National Championships in a safe place" due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The Velodrome is free of charge for the event on 25-27 November, while a donor has covered accommodation and meals.

But further funds are needed for rider transportation and other costs.

The £10k gift from the donor for accommodation and meals means the Ukrainian Cycling Federation has been able to plan its National Championships and the event is now set in the official UCI calendar.

But a further estimated £10k is being sought through fund-raising platforms if the event is to go ahead.