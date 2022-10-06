Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Jack Carlin will line up in the men's sprint with Ali Fielding and Hamish Turnbull

Five Scots have been named in the Great Britain squad for next week's UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint Quentin en Yvelines, France.

Katie Archibald, Neah Evans, Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding and Lauren Bell make up a quarter of the team.

Evans, 32, is in form after becoming Scotland's first female cyclist to win three medals at a Commonwealth Games.

She is joined in the 20-rider squad by Archibald, 28, who returns to action after what has been a difficult 2022.

Archibald missed the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after a succession of injuries and the two-time Olympic champion has also had to deal with the death in August of her partner Rab Wardell at the age of 37.

Her Toyko 2020 madison partner Laura Kenny is also in the 20. The five-time Olympic gold medallist has not competed since the Commonwealth Games, where she won gold but said afterwards she needed to take a break.

In the sprint events, fit-again double Olympic medallist Carlin is joined by his Birmingham 2022 team-mates Fielding and Bell.

Reigning world omnium champion Ethan Hayter is also in the squad for the championships, which take place between 12 and 16 October.

Hayter returns to the track after a string of strong results on the road this year in an attempt to defend his omnium world title.

Anna Morris and Emma Finucane will both be making their senior World Championship debuts, two of five Welsh riders included.

Rhys Britton and Megan Barker both won bronze medals in 2021, while the fifth Welsh rider, Jess Roberts, won scratch race silver at this year's European Championships.

Great Britain squad

Men's endurance

Dan Bigham, Rhys Britton, Ethan Hayter, Will Perrett, Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood.

Men's sprint

Jack Carlin, Ali Fielding, Hamish Turnbull.

Women's endurance

Katie Archibald, Megan Barker, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Sophie Lewis, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts.

Women's sprint

Lauren Bell, Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane.