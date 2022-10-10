Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Team GB topped the cycling medals table at the Tokyo Olympics

British Cycling have announced a sponsorship deal with oil company Shell.

The partnership, which runs from this month until the end of 2030, will bring "wide-ranging support and investment".

This include initiatives to make cycling more accessible for disabled people and target a 'net-zero' status.

British Cycling CEO Brian Facer said: "We're looking forward to working alongside Shell UK to widen access to the sport."

He added: "Also to support our elite riders and help our organisation and sport take important steps towards net-zero - things we know our members are incredibly passionate about."

The partnership brings to end the eight-year deal with banking giant HSBC, which presided over memorable victories on the road and track.

Olympic gold medallists Laura and Jason Kenny impressed under the HSBC deal, while Tom Pidcock starred across several disciplines including at this year's World Cyclo-cross Championships and when he won an Olympic mountain bike gold medal in 2021.

British cyclists have enjoyed huge success since 2008, where Sir Chris Hoy won several gold medals during a glittering career on the track, and fellow cyclists Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Dame Sarah Storey won some of the sport's biggest races across the world.

David Bunch, Shell UK country chair, said: "Working together we can deliver real change for people right across the country, from different walks of life, and also apply Shell's world-leading lubricant technology to support the Great Britain Cycling Team in their quest for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games."