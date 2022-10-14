Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Ganna beat Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Dan Bigham's hour world record by 1.244km on 8 October

Italy's Filippo Ganna set a new world record as he claimed men's individual pursuit gold at the Track Cycling World Championships in France.

It comes a week after the Ineos Grenadiers rider broke cycling's hour world record - registering 56.792km in 60 minutes in Switzerland.

Ganna received a standing ovation after finishing Friday's 4,000m event in three minutes and 59.636 seconds.

It is the first time a rider has ever gone below four minutes at sea level.

Ganna, 26, beat compatriot Jonathan Milan, who clocked four minutes and 3.79 seconds, to clinch his fifth world title in the event.

Portugal's Ivo Manuel Alves Oliveira took bronze, as Great Britain's Daniel Bigham - a former hour world record holder - finished fourth.