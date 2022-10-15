Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Hayter finished 20 points ahead of France's Benjamin Thomas and 29 points ahead of Aaron Gate of New Zealand

Great Britain's Ethan Hayter successfully defended his world omnium title on day four of the Track Cycling World Championships in France.

The 24-year-old, who started the final points race top of the standings, ended on 146 points, 20 points clear of Benjamin Thomas of France.

"There was more pressure coming into it defending the title and the field here today was super strong," Hayter said.

"It came down to the last few laps and I managed to get the edge."

It is Britain's second gold medal of the championships after Hayter and his GB team-mates edged out Olympic champions Italy in the men's team pursuit finals on Thursday.

Earlier on Saturday, Josie Knight claimed bronze in the women's individual pursuit, defeating Germany's Mieke Kroger by 0.543 seconds.

"I'm so ecstatic. It's felt like the Germans have been pretty unbeatable the last couple of years, and to go out there and to have qualified fourth and then come away with the medal is just fantastic," Knight said.

Five-time Olympic gold medallist Laura Kenny was denied a medal in the Madison after she suffered a heavy fall on the penultimate lap.

Kenny and partner Neah Evans, who had been in the hunt for a podium place, eventually finished fifth as Belgium won gold by just a point in a sprint finish.

"The final sprint, I think we had the legs to come away with a medal there, and an unfortunate crash from other people's errors cost us," Evans said after the race.

"But that's racing. You win some, you lose some. It's just a bit of a shame when it's at the World Championships."

Britain's Jack Carlin and Hamish Turnbull missed out on the chance to ride for medals after losing their quarter-finals in the men's sprint.