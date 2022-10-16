Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Neah Evans won two of the 10 sprints on offer and gained two laps

Britain's Neah Evans won her first major individual title with world gold in the women's points race in France.

The 32-year-old Scot won with 60 points, ahead of Denmark's Julie Leth and American Jennifer Valente.

Evans won silver in the women's team pursuit earlier in the championships, to add to the silver and two bronze medals she had from previous editions.

"It's not really sunk in yet," she said. "I'm full of adrenaline and excitement, but I'm delighted."

She added: "I definitely felt like I had good legs and I had a really good game plan going in, so I was quite confident."

Evans' gold on Sunday was GB's eighth medal at the worlds in Saint-Quentin-en-Yveline, near Paris.

She won the first sprint of the 100-lap race and from there never dropped out of the podium places, gaining her first lap after Leth had gone first.

When Leth gained another later in the race, it looked as though Evans' grasp on the lead had loosened, but she was able to find the legs to gain a second lap herself in the closing stages and see out the win.