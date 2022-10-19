Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Northern Ireland hosted the opening three stages of the Giro d'Italia in 2014

The governments in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland have met to discuss a potential joint-bid to host the opening stages of the Tour de France.

Officials in both departments will investigate the potential to host the annual cycling race in 2026 or 2027.

Dublin was the host of Le Grand Depart in 1998 while London and Leeds have also recently held the opening stage.

Northern Ireland staged the beginning of the Giro d'Italia in 2014.

The proposed bid would see three stages held on the island of Ireland across the border.

Northern Ireland's economy minister, Gordon Lyons met with the Irish minister for tourism, culture, arts, gaeltacht, sport and media, Catherine Martin T.D. to discuss a potential joint bid to host the opening stages of a future Tour de France.

The Ministers discussed the potential tourism, sports and wider benefits of the event and they have today submitted an expression of interest in the formal bidding process to the Tour organisers.

Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard won his maiden Tour de France in July, with the opening stage held in Copenhagen.

Minister Lyons said securing the Tour de France would be a "fantastic opportunity" for Northern Ireland to feature on the world stage.

"People will fondly remember the success of the Giro d'Italia 'Big Start' in 2014, and I am confident that together we would be able to successfully host the Grand Depart," he added.

"Major events such as this not only bring about huge economic benefits but give us a tremendous opportunity to showcase everything that is great about Northern Ireland."

Minister Martin added it would make "an amazing all-island event".

"Hosting the world's greatest cycle race would be an exciting opportunity for the island of Ireland," she said.

"I was delighted to meet Minister Lyons again during my recent trip to Belfast and to agree to express a joint interest in hosting three full stages for Le Grand Depart of the Tour de France, ideally in 2026 or 2027.

"This collaborative process has my full support, and I will engage with colleagues across Government on this in the coming weeks."