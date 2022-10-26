Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Caroline Spanton (centre) has previously worked as the Welsh Rugby Union women's rugby manager

Caroline Spanton will become Welsh Cycling's new chief executive from 16 January 2023.

She will take over from Anne Adams-King, who has led Welsh Cycling for the past nine years and will be retiring at the end of November.

Spanton's previous roles include Welsh Rugby Union women's rugby manager and Hockey Wales head of sport.

Her most recent post was as interim chief executive at the Football Association of Wales Trust.

"I am really proud to have been appointed as the new chief executive officer for Welsh Cycling and look forward to getting started early next year," Spanton said.

"Being able to pick up where Anne, the staff and board have done some brilliant work to date, I know there are significant opportunities, vast potential and room for growth ahead across the whole pathway."