One of the highest paved passes in the Pyrenees, the Tourmalet was first climbed in the men's Tour de France in 1910

Next year's Tour de France Femmes will feature a summit finish on the famous Col du Tourmalet.

Stage seven, covering 90km, will start in Lannemezan before climbing the Col d'Aspin at 1,490m and then the Tourmalet at 2,115m.

The eight-stage race, which totals 956km, will run from July 23 to 30 and end with a 22km individual time trial.

Teams have been expanded from six to seven riders.

Dutch rider Annemiek van Vleuten won the inaugural Tour de France Femmes this summer after the revived Women's Tour de France returned following a 33-year absence.