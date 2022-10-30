Last updated on .From the section Cycling

Colbrelli beat Florian Vermeersch and Mathieu van der Poel in a three-way sprint to claim last year's Paris-Roubaix

Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted.

The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March.

He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator implant (ICD).

"I say goodbye to cycling and try to do it with a smile for the good it gave me, even if it hurts to say goodbye after a season like last year," he said. external-link

Colbrelli, who rode for Bahrain Victorious, won the European road race title and Paris-Roubaix last year in what he described as the best season of his career.

Denmark footballer Christian Eriksen returned to action after having an ICD fitted following his sudden collapse at Euro 2020.

"Cycling is not football. It is a different sport; you ride on the streets," Colbrelli said.

"Their training activities take place in a limited area, while in the case of a cyclist, you often find yourself alone for hours on little-travelled roads."

Colbrelli said he considered removing his ICD in order to compete again.

"I admit I considered it," he said. "[But] removing the defibrillator is against the medical practice and means removing a lifesaver that is necessary as secondary prevention. A risk too high. A risk that I cannot afford to take.

"I'm ready to keep trying to be a champion, like on the bike."

He will stay in cycling with Bahrain Victorious in a new role, acting as a reference for the main team and it's development teams.